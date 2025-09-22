Lagos APC tackles Peter Obi over comment on national library

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos state has expressed displeasure over the comment made by the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, questioning why the national library should receive birthday donations.

Spokesman of the party, Mogaji Seye Oladejo, in a statement on Monday, stressed that the former Anambra State Governor had reduced every matter of national interest to cheap political commentary.

He urged Nigerians to ignore Obi’s theatrics and recognise that supporting the national library through donations is a noble and commendable act.

He stated, “As Governor of Anambra State, schools and hospitals under his watch relied heavily on private interventions and church-based donations.

“It is unfortunate, though not surprising, that Obi continues to reduce every matter of national interest to cheap political commentary. Across the world, public institutions benefit from private support, endowments, and philanthropy. Such gestures complement government efforts and reflect shared responsibility for nation-building.

“Rather than commend well-meaning Nigerians for supporting an important national institution, Obi has chosen once again to play politics with philanthropy. This is not only petty but also exposes his shallow appreciation of how societies grow stronger when citizens contribute to the common good.

“More so, Obi should be the last to complain. As Governor of Anambra State, schools and hospitals under his watch relied heavily on private interventions and church-based donations. If such support was acceptable in his state, why suddenly demonise it at the national level? Nigerians can see through this double standard.

“While President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is focused on reforms to strengthen institutions and reposition the economy, Obi appears stuck in the habit of chasing headlines. As our people say, “the man who sees every rainfall as a storm will never plant a seed. Our focus as a nation should remain on building, not tearing down, the institutions that serve us all.”

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

