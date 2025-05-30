Lagos APC stakeholders reaffirm rejection of LCDA chairmanship candidate

Stakeholders in the Agbado/Oke-Odo Local Council Development Area (LCDA) of Lagos State, including leaders, ward chairmen and members, on Friday restated their opposition and total rejection of what they termed an attempt to impose Ishola Abiodun Ejigbadero as the All Progressives Congress (APC) flagbearer in the forthcoming 12 July council polls in the state.

The stakeholders reiterated this stance at a press conference held at the party secretariat in Agbado/Oke-Odo LCDA, addressed by the LGA Apex Leader, Cooperator Olusegun Shodiya.

He stated that they took “this principled position in the best long-term interest of our party as we do not expect any right-thinking person to do otherwise unless the objective is to de-market the APC for the following reasons.”

Shodiya, speaking at the conference attended by former LGA scribe, Alh. Olanrewaju Baruwa; Mr Olamigoke Phillips; LGA Vice Chairman, Mrs Funmilayo Ojelabi; LGA Woman Leader, Mrs Mary Ishola; LGA Secretary, Hon. Tajudeen Alimi-Shittu; and Dr Benard Ajayi, insisted that Ejigbadero, whose ticket they were contesting, had never been a member of the ruling APC nor participated in any meetings, programmes, or events in any part of Agbado/Oke-Odo LCDA since inception. He supported this claim with a letter signed by all members of the executive committee of Ward E, Agbelekale/Olota, which Ejigbadero is purported to belong to.

Furthermore, he maintained that the APC chairmanship candidate for Agbado/Oke-Odo LCDA, Ejigbadero, did not win the party primaries. He expressed confidence that the Primary Elections Appeal Committee would act justly in line with APC rules and regulations.

“We, the Leaders, Ward Chairmen and LGA members in Agbado/Oke-Odo LCDA, having chosen to take the path of truth and honour, have decided to restate our opposition and total rejection of an attempt to impose Ishola Abiodun Ejigbadero as the flagbearer of our great party, the All Progressives Congress, in the scheduled 24 July Local Government Elections in Lagos State.

“As loyal and committed members of the party, we have taken this principled position in the best long-term interest of our party as we do not expect any right-thinking person to do otherwise unless the objective is to de-market the APC for the following reasons.

“Ejigbadero has never been a member of the APC nor participated in any of our meetings, programmes and events in any part of Agbado/Oke-Odo LCDA since inception.

“This fact is contained in a letter signed by all members of the Exco of the ward (Ward E, Agbelekale/Olota) he is claiming and submitted to the office of the State Chairman of the party ahead of the primaries on the 5th May, 2025. (Copy attached.),” Shodiya stated.

“Ishola Jimoh, as he was presented in the course of time, did not win the Chairmanship Elections Primaries and as we await the outcome of the Primary Elections Appeal Committee, we are assured of the leadership’s capacity to do justice. We have, and we shall, restrain ourselves only to institutional legitimate means within the party to guide our course of action and this message is clear to all our members and supporters,” he added.

Shodiya, while maintaining the stakeholders’ opposition to Ejigbadero, stated that they expected the incumbent Council Chairman, Hon. David Famuyiwa, to be considered for a second term, “going by the tradition of our party,” and considering “his empirical record of performance and interaction and service to the party.”

The APC chieftain disassociated the concerned stakeholders from what he termed a spurious communiqué circulating on social media, which claimed that the party leadership had taken a position on the issues. He declared that they remained followers and apostles of President Tinubu, as they fervently believed in him, and therefore “have no reason to deviate from this path either now or in the future.”

“In conclusion, we would like to disassociate ourselves from a spurious communiqué making the rounds on social media that the leadership of the party has taken a position on the above issues.

“In Agbado/Oke-Odo LCDA, we are Tinubu’s people, followers and apostles. We fervently believe in him, have always been loyal to his course as our pathfinder and foremost leader.

“We have no reason to deviate from this path either now or in the future,” the stakeholders said.

