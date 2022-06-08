Lagos APC Primary: Court adjourns hearing to June 18

A Federal High Court sitting in Ikorodu has adjourned the hearing in a suit filed by an aspirant in the Lagos State House of Assembly, Ikorodu constituency 2 under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon Oluwatosin Onamade against Lagos state chapter of the party, INEC and the acclaimed winner of the primary election in Ikorodu constituency 2, Aro Moshood Aro to 17th of June, 2022.

Onamade had challenged the conduct of the election and the results of the primary election and the eligibility of Mr Aro Moshood Abiodun who was declared the winner of the election.

Counsel to the plaintiff, Barr. Olajide Adekanye, said, “Hon Justice Iniekenimi Oweibo of the Federal High Court sitting in Ikorodu has restrained an aspirant in the just concluded primary election of the All Progressives Congress, Aro Moshood Abiodun from parading himself as the winner of Lagos State House of Assembly Ikorodu constituency 2 primary elections. Further hearing has been adjourned to 17th June 2022.”

