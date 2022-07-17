Lagos APC mourns former women leader, Kemi Nelson

Following the death of Chief (Mrs) Kemi Nelson , a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, the party in the state has mourned its former women leader, describing her demise as a terrible loss to the APC.

Kemi Nelson, who was also a former Commissioner for Women’s Affair and Poverty Alleviation in Lagos State died on Sunday at the age of 66.

Chairman of the party in Lagos State, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi described the death as sudden and a terrible loss to the entire progressives’ family.

According to Ojelabi, the former Lagos State and southwest women leader would be greatly missed for the role she played in mobilising Southwest women for the party.

“It is very shocking. It came unexpectedly. It’s a terrible loss to me. It is a terrible loss to our party, the APC and indeed to Lagos state as a whole.

”We pray God to grant her eternal rest and give her family and the entire members of the APC in Lagos state and beyond the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.





”Her death is painful. More importantly, her position as a former Southwest women leader who was at the forefront of mobilising the womenfolk for our party her death is not expected at this particular time when her services are still needed particularly since we are yearning for the presidency of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu come 2023.

”It is a terrible loss but who are we to query God. He giveth and taketh at any time. I pray God grant her eternal rest” Ojelabi added.

Chief (Mrs) Nelson was a member of the apex advisory organ in Lagos State, known as the Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC).