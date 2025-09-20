Lagos APC, Kalu, Obasa celebrate Oluremi Tinubu at 65

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Lagos State chapter, and some notable members of the party, have celebrated Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, on her 65th birthday on Sunday, September 21.

The party hailed Tinubu’s wife for dedicating the occasion to advancing education in Nigeria, particularly the completion of the National Library project by asking well-wishers to contribute to the “Oluremi at 65 Education Fund.”

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Right Honourable Benjamin Kalu, described her as a “beacon of inspiration” and commended her focus on education, women’s empowerment, and youth development.

Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, called her the “Mother of the Nation” and highlighted her work through the Renewed Hope Initiative, which has reportedly supported over 40 million Nigerians.

In a statement on Saturday, Lagos APC spokesman, Seye Oladejo, said the former three-term Senator representing Lagos Central is “a rare gift” to Nigeria, whose record of leadership and advocacy has reached many people.

“Senator Oluremi Tinubu is a rare gift to our nation, a woman of grace, compassion, and unwavering commitment to the service of humanity. From her impactful years as a three-term Senator representing Lagos Central to her present role as First Lady, she has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership, humility, and dedication to the well-being of Nigerians.

Her tireless advocacy for women’s empowerment, youth development, education, and care for the less privileged has positively touched countless lives and stands as an enduring legacy of her passion for service.

She remains an exemplary role model, a source of strength, and an inspiration to many across generations.”

Dr. Mary Mena Akpoguma Okuoimose, an academic and advocate for women’s participation in politics, also praised her leadership and contribution to nation-building.

Born on September 21, 1960, Senator Tinubu served in the Senate from 2011 to 2023.

The APC noted that beyond politics, the First Lady continues to play a unifying role in Nigerian society through her social intervention programmes and advocacy efforts.

“On this special day, the Lagos APC joins family, friends, associates, and millions of well-wishers at home and abroad in celebrating a distinguished daughter of Lagos and pride of our nation.

“We pray for her continued good health, divine wisdom, and renewed strength to continue her invaluable contributions to national development.”

