Lagos APC inaugurates 163-member campaign council

As part of the preparation for the general elections, the Lagos state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Thursday, inaugurated 163-member State Campaign Council for the Presidential, Governorship and Other Elections in 2023.

The Campaign Committee, according to the state party chairman, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, is chaired by the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and is to be assisted by an advisory council, election management committee and directorates.

The Council also has the State Deputy Governor, Dr Obafemi Obafemi as its vice-chairman, the state party chairman, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi as deputy chairman while a member of the Governance Advisory Council, Senator Ganiyu Olanrewaju Solomon will act as the Director General.

Speaking on the composition of the 163-members election management council, Ojelabi said, it is composed of members of the apex advisory council in the state, Governance Advisory Council, State Executive Council, former governors and deputy governors, representatives of senatorial districts, conference 57, former and serving members of the House of Representatives and House of Assembly, Youths, Women, Body of party chairmen, councillors’ forum, representatives of local government vice-chairmen, the body of former council chairmen, representatives of the Arewa community and South-south in Lagos state.

In his welcome remark, Ojelabi urged members of the committee to work as a team to drive the party to success at the polls.

He said, “The inauguration of members of the State campaign committee for the 2023 Presidential, Governorship and Other Election of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Lagos State underscores the importance the party attaches to this particularly important committee and the task before you.

“The members of the committee were carefully selected owing to their individual abilities and the belief that they will collect as a committee and deliver the state to the party.

“You are enjoined to work as a team and to carry everyone on board. You are also recommended to reconcile seeming differences within members of the party which might have arisen following the Party primaries, for us to confront the election with a united front.

“I have no doubt this powerful committee under the direction of Distinguished Senator Ganiyu Olanrewaju Solomon and coordination of veteran and political management guru, Ogboni Fouad Oki, will do us proud and win overwhelmingly for our dear Party APC.

“May I call on the committee to concentrate on issues that will add value to the success of the party and avoid issues that may distract us from the path of victory? We should remain resolute, committed and law-abiding throughout the assignment and beyond.

“I also wish to call on the officials, party stakeholders and our loyal party members to support the committee in achieving its set target of delivering Lagos state to APC.

“I want to charge you all to put in all your efforts during the next four months of the campaign to ensure that our party records a resounding victory in all the elections state-wide.”

The heads of the 15 directorates of the campaign council include Ogboni Fouad Oki (Administration), Hon Seye Oladejo (Publicity), and Hon. Jimi Benson (Budget and funds), Hon. Maroof Fatai (Mobilization), Hon. Fatai Ayoola (Ethnic Groups), Barr. Ademola Sadiq (Legal) and Hon. Oyin Danmole (religious organisation).

Others are Engr. Adekunle Olayinka (Volunteer and support groups), Dr Kayode Opeifa (Transport and logistics), Hon. Moshood Mayegun (Security), Barr Tokunbo Wahab (Information and technology) and Dr Murtala Seriki (Youth and Students Affairs), Hon. Jumoke Okoya-Thomas (Women Affairs), Hon. Lateef Ibirogba (Special Duties) and Comrade Ayodele Adewale (Organisation).





In his speech, the Director-General of the council, Senator Ganiyu Solomon, on behalf of the council assured the party of the council’s readiness to deliver the state to the party.

He said, “We are though confident of our record upon which we hope to ride to victory in March 2023, nevertheless, it is not in our character to take anything for granted. Particularly noteworthy is the fact that Lagosians are not ingrates and would never repay good with evil. They not only see what our government of APC under Governor Sanwo-Olu, has done and still doing; they can feel them as well.

“Besides, it is not by an error that we are identified as the progressives. We are known to plan, strategise and build sufficient safety into our assumptions, just so there is always an ace to fall back on, whenever the battle gets tougher. Regardless, politics, for us, is not a do-or-die affair.

“Without sounding overly arrogant, overconfident or immodest, our governor and party do not have any serious challenger in next year’s election in the state, if record and antecedents were to play a major role. This is not playing to the gallery. Yet, we will take nothing for granted and approach the election as if it’s the oxygen we breathe. This is a promise.”

