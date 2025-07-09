Lagos: APC holds mega rally in Amuwo Odofin

Ahead of the July 12 local council elections in Lagos State, leaders and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area on Wednesday held a solidarity rally to mobilise support for the party’s candidates.

The rally, held at Apple Junction in the Amuwo Odofin division of Lagos, featured members of the state’s apex advisory body, the Governance Advisory Council (GAC), local party leaders, representatives of the NURTW, artisans, CDCs, socio-cultural groups and ethnic nationalities, market men and women, and other stakeholders—all of whom demonstrated their strength and political influence in the area.

In his opening remarks, the APC LGA Chairman of Amuwo Odofin, Hon. Ayodele Olusegun, expressed confidence in the party’s chances of winning the council polls.

He urged residents to vote for the party’s chairmanship candidate, Prince Lanre Sanusi, as well as its councillorship candidates, to ensure continued progress and development in the district.

“We are rounding off our campaign on an impressive note. You can see the large turnout. This attests to the fact that our party, the APC, is firmly on ground in Amuwo Odofin. The people are solidly behind the APC, and we must deliver the district for the party. We’ve engaged stakeholders and residents and explained what our party stands for. Our candidate, Prince Lanre Sanusi, is set to continue from where the outgoing chairman, Hon. Buraimoh Valentine, stopped. By God’s grace, victory is certain because our candidate has a proven track record of excellence,” he said.

Speaking with journalists, the outgoing LG Chairman, Hon. Buraimoh Valentine, said the APC is poised to redefine its legacy of performance and success.

He called on residents to vote for the party’s candidates for sustained development and progress in communities across the council.

“We are confident of victory. We’ve conducted house-to-house campaigns and made adequate preparations for the election. We are going into this election fully ready, and I believe we won’t be disappointed. Amuwo Odofin has changed. The opposition has no place here. I urge residents to come out and vote en masse for the APC and for Lanre Sanusi to lift the district to greater heights,” he said.

APC chairmanship candidate, Prince Lanre Sanusi, described the upcoming poll as a defining moment for residents—young and old—in Amuwo Odofin.

He urged all residents to join him in creating a new narrative of progress, unity, and peace for the district.

“I stand before you today not just as a candidate, but as your brother, your son, your friend, and a servant ready to work. Today is not about me; it’s about us—our future, our children, our mothers and fathers, our youth, our elders, our dreams, and our hope for a better Amuwo Odofin.

When I look into your faces—in Festac, Mile 2, the riverine communities, every ward, and every street—I see strength, I see resilience, I see a people who deserve more and are ready for more.

You welcomed me with open arms, prayed for me, and walked with me under the sun and rain. I do not take that for granted. I want to sincerely thank our traditional rulers, religious leaders, youth leaders, market women, artisans, elders, transport workers, teachers, children, and everyone who has shown me love on this journey.

This campaign is a movement—a call to service. I am answering that call with everything in me.

We are not here to make empty promises. We are here to build trust and restore dignity to leadership. We are here to improve roads, empower our youth, support our women, protect our environment, and bring real development to every corner of Amuwo Odofin. I am not perfect, but I am present, committed, and ready.

As we approach July 12, I ask for your vote—not because I am the loudest voice, but because I have the most willing heart. A vote for me is a vote for leadership that listens, works, and serves. Let’s make history together. Let’s write a new story for Amuwo Odofin—one of progress, unity, and prosperity.”

