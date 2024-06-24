The Spokesman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, Hon Seye Oladejo has disclosed that the party has a time-tested dispute resolution mechanism and would not hesitate to wield the big stick if necessary.

Oladejo made this known while reacting to the protest allegedly staged by aggrieved members at the party secretariat on Monday.

According to him, the alleged protest was a reconciliatory meeting between different factions of the party in Alimosho local government area held at the party secretariat which was infiltrated by thugs with ulterior motives.

He however commended the security agencies for promptly bringing the situation under control.

Setting the record straight, he said, “Our attention has been drawn to the news going round about a purported protest rocking Lagos APC. As much as this sensational piece of news might throw the opposition camp into premature celebration, the incident was a storm in a teacup.

“Since the resumption of office of the State Chairman, Hon. Cornelius Ojelabi, he has continuously sought the peaceful co-existence of all party members in every cradle and cranny of the state.

“It is on record that he has, at various times, been able to successfully reconcile warring party members across board to ensure cohesion.

“The incident today was about a meeting convened to reconcile the different factions of the party in the Alimosho local government area which was unfortunately infiltrated by uninvited thugs with ulterior motives.

“The victory of the progressives in Lagos State since the inception of this dispensation has been due to life-changing policies by our responsive and responsible government and strict compliance with party discipline.

“Lagos State APC has a time-tested mechanism for settling disputes and will not hesitate to wield the big stick if need be. The sacrifices of the founding fathers of the party to engender democracy cannot be sacrificed on the altar of indiscipline and intolerance.

We acknowledge protests as an integral part of democracy, but it has to be within acceptable norms without infringing on the rights of others.”

ALSO READ THESE TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE