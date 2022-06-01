Lagos APC guber aspirant, Ahmed Mustapha withdraws petition

A governorship aspirant on the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Ahmed Mustapha, has withdrawn his petition against the conduct of the party primary election while also pledging to support the party’s nominee at the election.

The aspirant had submitted a petition to the Appeal panel alleging that he was denied access and participation in the primary election.

Consequent to his withdrawal, Mustapha, a former permanent Secretary at the state’s Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, at the Appeal panel for the Governorship Primary election held at the party secretariat on Tuesday pledged to abide by the party’s decisions.

He said, “We have been a beneficiary of the party and we cannot break a house that we have built. Therefore we have resolved to work together with the party in exploring the internal mechanism of the party.

‘’I will ensure that Lagos State remains in the kitty of the APC to deliver dividends of democracy, working in conjunction with the party.

I and my supporters will support absolutely the party, its nominee, Governor Bababjide Sanwo-Olu and ensure that our party wins not just in the state but at the federal level.”





Meanwhile, Chairman of the Appeal panel, Hon. Ibrahim Akaje has declared last Saturday’s governorship primary election in the state as peaceful, free and fair.

Akaje disclosed that Lagos State was among the APC states that recorded peaceful primary elections.

Commenting further on the peaceful conduct of the primaries, he added,‘’We are indeed not surprised because it could not have been otherwise owing to the alertness of security personnel in the state.

It is an acknowledged fact that Lagos State is not only the cradle of Nigerian politics, it has also continued to be a determining factor in political scheming of the country.

‘’Today, our great party is the country’s ruling party basically on account of the influential role played by the political juggernauts in Lagos State, who in alliance with other political heavyweights across the federation aligned to midwife the APC and subsequently steered it into National electoral victory.

We are very optimistic that this victory will be repeated come 2023 general election not only in Lagos State, but across the federation.

The report of the Gubernatorial Primary Election Committee confirmed that the election was a free, fair, peaceful and transparent exercise.”