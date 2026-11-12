Lagos APC denies sponsoring attack on NDC meeting

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has denied allegations that it sponsored the disruption of a town hall meeting organised by the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) in Ikeja, describing the accusation as baseless and an attempt to find a scapegoat.

The party said its leaders, elected representatives, executives and campaign officials were in Epe on Thursday for the official flag-off of its governorship campaign ahead of the 2027 general elections when the alleged attack occurred.

The Lagos APC spokesman, Mogaji Seye Oladejo, stated this in a statement issued on Thursday, insisting that the party neither sponsored nor participated in any action capable of undermining the constitutional rights of opposition parties to assemble and canvass for political support.

Armed hoodlums had reportedly disrupted the NDC town hall meeting in the Oregun area of Ikeja, attacking supporters and forcing participants to flee.

The incident reportedly occurred around 11 am, with the attackers allegedly wielding cutlasses, cudgels and stones.

However, reacting to the allegation of APC involvement, Oladejo said it was inconceivable that the party would abandon its campaign flag-off in Epe to interfere with the activities of an opposition group in Ikeja.

He said, “The entire APC political machinery in Lagos, without exception, was mobilised to Epe for this historic political engagement. Our leaders, elected representatives, party executives, campaign officials and critical stakeholders were fully committed to the success of that event.”

The APC spokesman accused the NDC of resorting to blame-shifting instead of establishing the circumstances surrounding the disruption and identifying those responsible.

He argued that the ruling party should not automatically be held responsible for every incident of criminality or political misconduct in Lagos simply because it controls the state government.

“If the NDC has credible evidence linking any individual or group to the incident, the appropriate course is to present such evidence to the relevant security agencies and allow the law to take its course,” he said.

Oladejo also called on the Lagos State Police Command, the Department of State Services and other security agencies to investigate the incident and take preventive measures against political violence ahead of the 2027 elections.

He urged the agencies to pay attention to what he described as increasingly bellicose rhetoric from opposition political elements, warning that threats of violence should not be allowed to undermine public peace.

The APC spokesman maintained that his party had no reason to resort to intimidation or thuggery, saying it believed in political persuasion, issue-based campaigns, grassroots mobilisation and the ballot box.

He added that the party remained committed to peaceful political engagement and the protection of democratic rights, irrespective of political affiliation.

Oladejo, however, cautioned that the party’s commitment to peace should not be mistaken for weakness, insisting that it would not be intimidated by threats or drawn into what he described as manufactured controversies.

He urged the NDC to take responsibility for its political environment rather than blame the ruling party, adding that the APC would remain focused on its campaign and governance responsibilities.