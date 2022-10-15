Lagos APC appoints Fouad Oki, Apatira, 25 others as members of task force

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Surulere Constituency 2, has appointed a chieftain of the party, Hon Fouad Oki, Executive Chairman of Itire-Ikate LCDA, Hon Ahmed Apatira and 25 others as members of the 2023 election task force team.

The task force which comprised of party chieftains, serving and former local government chairmen, members of the Lagos State House of Assembly, House of Representatives candidates in the Surulere constituency 2 and other professionals is to drive the party and its candidates to victory at the polls.

Speaking at the inauguration held on Saturday in Lagos, Executive Chairman of Itire-Ikate LCDA, Hon (Dr) Ahmed Apatira disclosed that members of the joint task force are to strategize and galvanise support to ensure victory for the party at the polls in 2023.

He said, “Lagos APC is the party of the people. The exceptional performances of our elected officers are glaring for the blind eyes to see and this is acknowledged far and wide even by the opposition.

To maintain the winning culture and sustain the party in power, we need not rest on our oars. We have to strategize and go all out there to speak to the electorate on why our presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and other candidates on the platform of the party must be elected come 2023.

We gave the people promises of quality healthcare, provision of infrastructure amenities and affordable education and more and we have not only fulfilled these promises but have surpassed their expectations by doing more.

To ensure victory for the party, we have to be strategic about our campaign and that explains the constitution of the joint task force team which is made up of seasoned politicians with a wealth of experience in election matters drawn from Surulere constituency 2, which comprises Itire-Ikate and Coker Aguda Local Council Development Areas.”

Members of the team include the Chief Whip of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon Mosunmola Sangodara, Executive Chairman of Itire-Ikate LCDA, Hon (Dr) Ahmed Apatira, Coordinator of the team, Hon. Agboola Dabiri, Candidate of the party for the House of Representatives in Surulere Constituency 2, Arc. Lanre Okunlola, Hon. Shakiru Wusu, Lagos state House of Assembly candidate, Hon Idris Aregbe, Hon Ngozi Chinweuko and Hon. Sulaimon Bamidele Yusuf.

Others include Hon. Ibrahim Razaq, former Secretary of the Lagos APC and a two-term chairman of Itire-IkateLCDA, Hon. Hakeem Bamgbala, former chairman, Surulere Local Government, Hon. Tajudeen Ajide, Prince Dadanla, Hon. Shakirudeen Ajao, Hon. Rasaq Balogun, Hon. Gbenga Oyebode, Hon. Ibrahim Alli-Balogun, Hon. BOS Sebanjo, Olanrewaju Smart, Barr. Ubiageli Uju, Chief Kenneth Uzoigwe, Fuad Kayode Laguda, Alhaji Kushimo, Morufat Mahmud, Apex leader of the party in Surulere, Chief Adenekan, Chieftain of the party, Hon Fouad Alade Oki, Hon. Bolanle Akinyemi, Hon. Kayode Oseni as Secretary.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE