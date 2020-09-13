Lagos announces phased resumption for secondary schools

Lagos State Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo, on Sunday, announced phased resumption for secondary school students in both public and private schools in the state after the lockdown of schools as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The commissioner said this in a statement made available by the Head, Public Affairs of the ministry, Mr Kayode Abayomi, saying the present JSS 3 and SSS 2 students in public schools in the state were to resume classes from Monday, 21st of September, 2020.

According to her, the planned resumption will permit the present JSS 3 students who are already in an exit class to revise and get adequately prepared for their forthcoming Basic Education Certificate Examination organised by the Lagos State Examination Board and scheduled between Tuesday, 6th and Monday, 12th of October, 2020.

Besides, she said the resumption would also afford the present SSS 2 students an opportunity to prepare effectively for their transition to SSS 3.

The commissioner, however, said the scheduled dates and venues for the entrance examination into the State Model Colleges would soon be announced by the State Examination Board.

Adefisayo pointed out that the phased approach to the opening would enable public schools to meet COVID-19 social distance rules and safety protocols and would help the state government watch the behaviour of the pandemic as the schools were gradually opened up.

The commissioner, while assuring parents that announcements for the reopening of the other classes would be done soon, enjoined private primary and secondary schools owners in the state to prioritise safety first and open in phases similar to the plans by the state government for public schools.

