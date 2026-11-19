Residents of the Ugbowankwo-Ajegunle axis in the Ajeromi-Ifelodun Local Government Area of Lagos State have erupted in celebration following the successful installation and commissioning of new solar-powered street lights by the local council.

The project, which comprises 37 units of 400-watt solar street lights, was officially energised and inaugurated on Wednesday, November 18, amid jubilation from community members, business owners and local leaders.

Ugbowankwo is one of the major, densely populated commercial and residential hubs within Ajegunle. According to council officials, the solar lighting initiative was prioritised as one of the key rural and urban electrification projects captured in the 2026 local government budget, aimed at bridging infrastructure gaps and improving the standard of living for residents.

Speaking on the development, a prominent resident, Mr Olawale Kolawole, described the intervention as an uncommon and timely benefit to the neighbourhood. He noted that the busy thoroughfare had remained in darkness, without modern solar illumination, since its creation, leaving residents and commuters vulnerable at night.

Kolawole emphasised that the new lighting infrastructure would serve as a major catalyst for night-time commerce, revitalising local businesses while curbing crime and enhancing overall security in the area.

He commended the local government administration, singling out the Executive Chairman, Hon. Akindipe Olu Olamilekan, for prioritising the genuine needs of the grassroots.

“It is always commendable and honourable when leaders actively listen to and address the yearnings of their people,” Kolawole remarked. “Delivering impactful projects like this is the true hallmark of a responsible and responsive leader.”

Echoing his sentiments, a local petty trader, Mrs Grace, expressed deep optimism that the improved visibility across the community would directly boost economic activities for small-scale vendors like herself.

“I sell cooked noodles, and the vast majority of my customers patronize me at night,” she explained. “Previously, darkness discouraged people from coming out late. With these bright street lights now working, I expect my customer patronage to increase significantly, which will directly translate to higher daily income for my family. I simply cannot thank Hon. Akindipe well enough for this life-changing development.”

Younger members of the community also welcomed the initiative.

A student of Gasikiyat College, Azeez Ogundele, expressed excitement over the installation, pointing out that the street lights provide much-needed illumination for students and residents navigating the area after dark, especially given the persistent challenge of erratic grid electricity supply at night.

While applauding the council for keeping its promise to Ugbowankwo, residents collectively urged the Akindipe-led administration to sustain the momentum by extending similar solar lighting projects to other unlit streets and neighbouring communities across the Ajeromi-Ifelodun Local Government Area.