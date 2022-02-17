‘Lagos Airport new terminal to be ready in March’

THE construction of the new terminal at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos will be commissioned before the end of March 2022 as the construction work there has reached 98 per cent completion.

The Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Captain Rabiu Yadudu, hinted this in Lagos last week.

Yadudu enumerated the challenges militating against the realisation of the goals of the organisation to include capacity and contribution of airports to revenue generation, human capacity development, infrastructural gap, economic challenges affecting revenue generation, accumulated debts, rising operating and maintenance cost, among others.

He appealed to the National Assembly Committees on Aviation to assist and collaborate with the authority in finding lasting solutions to these challenges.

The Committees’ leadership promised to continue to work with the executive arm of government to lift the country’s aviation sector to the global best practices.

This was the submission of the joint committees during their oversight visit to the Accident Investigation Bureau, (AIB) and the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) in Lagos on Thursday.

The chairmen of the committees on avaiation, who promised to continually engage the Ministry of Aviation and the aviation agencies to ensure that the success achieved so far was sustained, said they were impressed with the progresses that had been made in the sector in the lasts couple of years and stressed that, “as legislators, we will continue to collaborate with the Ministry and the agencies to give our people the best reliable aviation industry.”

They commended the Chief Executives of AIB and NAMA for their display of knowledge, skill and mastery of the industry, describing them as square pegs in square holes.

The lawmakers used the opportunity to frown at the increasing problems of flight delays and cancellations across the country stressing that the developments were taking tolls on businesses. “Situations where Nigerian travellers are constantly subjected to constant long waits at the airports on account of flight delays and cancellations will no longer be tolerated.”

“We need to know what the problems really are and see how to get out of them. All you keep hearing is that the flights are delayed due to operational reasons. We want to know what those reasons are.”