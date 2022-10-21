Lagos Airport Hotel rolls out programmes for 80th anniversary

One of the pre-independence hospitality outfit and hospitality pride of Nigeria, the Odua Investment Company Limited owned, Lagos Airport Hotel, Ikeja has rolled out activities for its 80th anniversary set to hold on October 25, at the hotel is premises in Lagos.

The Lagos Airport Hotel is one of the oldest hotels in Nigeria that sustained their services since its establishment in 1942, the hote lhas been providing exceptional hospitality services to its numerous customers.

The eight decades hospitality king has remarkably transformed from a five-room service accommodation in 1942 to a 277-room topnotch facility, rendering different customers’ services to its diverse list with testimonies of loyal returned patronages till date.

Speaking at a pre-80th press conference of the hotel, The Chairperson, Board of Director, Odua Investment Company Limited, Princess Olufunnke Olugboji said “It is our pleasure to inform you that our Hotel would be celebrating its 80th Anniversary in less than a week, precisely, October 25, 2022, and to make it a worthwhile event, we have lined up various activities to herald our eight decades of hospitality services.

Olugboji added, “We will be kicking off the anniversary activities this Friday, October 21, 2022, with a Jumat service at the Lagos State Secretariat Mosque, Alausa, Ikeja and in the evening retire to the poolside for an entertainment.

‘Also, on Saturday, October 22, the Hotel management has arranged a free medical services for the staff of the hotel and the public at the early part of the day while a novelty football match, will hold between Eko Hotel and Suites and the Lagos Airport Hotel at the Hotel’s football pitch in the evening and the day will end with an entertainment at the poolside.

“On Sunday, October 23, there will be a Thanksgiving Service at the Archbishop Vinning Memorial Cathedral Church, GRA Ikeja and on the evening of the same day, there will be light entertainment at the Hotel’s poolside.”

Olugboji disclosed that the grand finale will come up on Tuesday, with an Anniversary Lecture titled “Culture, Tourism, and Hospitality as Agents of Economic Growth in the South West Region, adding that the lecture will be delivered by Mr Taiwo Owokalade – the President of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators of Nigeria.

She also added that the event will be held at the Oranmiyan Hall of the Hotel by 11 am and the event will be attended by the six governors of the owner states; Oyo, Ekiti, Ogun, Ondo, Osun, and Lagos as Special Guests of Honour.

Speaking briefly on the hotel strength and pride in sustaining one of the hospitality legacies of the conglomerate, Olugboji said despite economic and environmental odds, the Hotel is still flourishing and constantly reinventing, and has continued to offer distinct and standard hospitality services to all and sundry.

“On what to expect in the nearest future, the chairperson said “The owner states; Oyo, Ekiti, Ogun, Ondo, Osun, and Lagos have appointed a crop of technocrats with vast experiences in business management to the Board of Odu’a and they are doing everything possible to turnaround the fortune of the conglomerate through sustainable returns to stakeholders by enhancing the legacy for future generations.”

Speaking on the state of the Lagos Airport Hotel readiness to give customers unforgettable experience, the General Manager of the hotel, Mrs Folashade Awe, said that it’s 277 rooms are ready for hire and that they are equipped with modern-day hotel facilities which make guests’ stay memorable.

“The hotel’s cuisine is another area of strength as the chefs are ever ready to provide sumptuous continental and indigenous meals to the delight of our guests.

“In spite of economic and environmental odds, the hotel is still flourishing and constantly reinventing and has continued to offer distinctive and standard hospitality services to all and sundry,’’ Awe added.





In his remarks, the chairman, Lagos Airport Hotel 80th anniversary committee and a director of the board, Prince Olabisi Adesina said the hotel has the wealth of experience in the hospitality business, which he said is a sustainable factor that has contributed to the success recorded in the last 80 years.

“We have many offers that will be unveiled, not only to keep out customers, but also to create new patronage trend in the nearest future.

Adesina, who spoke with great optimism about the future of the hotel, said: “we are not only going to consolidate on the strength of the hotel but we are going to open a new chapter for a fulfilled customer’s experience.”

The anniversary press conference have in attendance the Chairperson, Board of Director, Odua Investment Company Limited, Princess OlufunnkeOlugboji; Chairman, Lagos Airport Hotel 80th anniversary committee and a director of the board, Prince OlabisiAdesina; the General Manager of Lagos Airport Hotel, MrsFolashade Awe and Head Branding & Communication, Odu’a Investment Company Limited, Victor Ayetoro.