There was tension early on Wednesday morning as residents of Magodo Phase 1 Estate protested against the invasion of their estate by heavily armed police officers.

The chairman of the estate’s Community Development Association (CDA) was reportedly whisked away by police officers amid the confusion.

The Wednesday invasion may be connected to the recent Shangisha/Magodo land ownership dispute, which has engulfed the area.

It was gathered that more than 100 police officers from the Lagos State Task Force, Zone 2 Police Command and other police formations stormed the estate.

Angry residents, however, protested against the invasion, accusing the officers of disrupting traffic and restricting movement within the Lagos estate.

The residents also accused the police of failing to engage them before invading their community, thereby creating confusion and panic.

One of the residents’ representatives, speaking during the operation, accused the police of failing to take the residents’ concerns into consideration.

He said, “We are all stakeholders in this, and many of these people would have understood if you had explained things to them.

“This was induced by you people by invading us first thing this morning,” the community representative also stated.

Efforts to speak with the acting spokesperson of the Lagos State Police Command, Olufemi Adeoye, were unsuccessful, as calls to his mobile phone lines were not answered.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson of the Zone 2 Police Command, DSP Gbenga Afolayan, denied that the operation was conducted by police officers from the command.