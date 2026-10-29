Lagos advances $25–50bn climate investment opportunity, to convene global investors at COP31

Lagos State will take an estimated $25–50 billion climate investment opportunity to global investors during the United Nations Climate Change Conference, COP31, in Antalya, Türkiye.

The state will host the Lagos Climate Investment Day & Cocktail Reception on November 13, coinciding with COP31’s Finance and Trade Day.

The event will bring together investors, financial institutions, development partners and private-sector leaders to explore financing for more than 300 potential projects across energy, transport, agriculture, water, waste management, resilient infrastructure and green enterprise.

Led by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu through the Office of Climate Change and Circular Economy (OCCE), the programme is designed to convert Lagos’s climate priorities into investable, implementable projects. It will feature high-level discussions, investment presentations and financing engagements aimed at moving priority projects closer to execution.

Governor Sanwo-Olu said Lagos intends to show that climate action can drive economic transformation.

“Our ambition is to turn climate priorities into investable opportunities that strengthen infrastructure, expand access to clean energy, improve transportation, attract capital, create jobs and improve lives,” he said.

He added that the State would engage global investors and strategic partners at COP31 to help translate its project pipeline into “tangible projects and lasting economic value for Lagos and Nigeria”.

Lagos’s proposition is anchored in its State-Determined Contributions (SDC) Framework and five interconnected platforms: clean energy and clean cooking; blue economy, water and climate resilience; circular economy and industrial decarbonisation; climate-smart infrastructure and urban transition; and climate innovation, food systems and green enterprise.

The platforms span renewable energy, solarisation, electricity infrastructure, sustainable transportation, flood mitigation, coastal protection, waste management, agriculture and green enterprise.

The State says the framework aligns priorities across key ministries and agencies, including Environment and Water Resources, Transportation, Agriculture and Food Systems, Energy and Mineral Resources, Works and Infrastructure, Physical Planning and Urban Development, and Waterfront Infrastructure Development.

Mrs Titilayo Oshodi, Special Adviser to the Governor on Climate Change and Circular Economy, is coordinating the agenda. She said Lagos is building an investment architecture that links policy, project preparation and capital mobilisation.

“Climate action must move beyond commitments to implementation,” Oshodi said. “We are building an investment architecture that connects our priorities with the capital, expertise and partnerships required to deliver projects at scale.”

The Lagos delegation will include Sterling Bank, Keystone Bank and Stanbic IBTC Bank, alongside Sun King, RF Garden and House of Tempos. The banks are expected to contribute perspectives on sustainable finance and financing structures for bankable climate-resilient infrastructure and green projects, while Sun King will share experience in expanding solar energy access.

Lagos’s broader climate-finance push includes its Climate Finance Preparedness Clinic, which convened more than 140 financial institutions, and the Climate Defence and Catalytic Fund launched in July 2026.

The Fund is intended to mobilise and de-risk investment in climate-resilient, low-carbon infrastructure, with a target of up to $3 billion annually.

The State has also begun distributing clean cookstoves in Makoko as an early step toward its ambition of deploying eight million units.

Building on global engagements

The COP31 programme builds on Lagos’s participation in London Climate Action Week in June and climate investment engagements around the United Nations General Assembly and Climate Week NYC in September.

Lagos says it is positioning itself to become Africa’s first Climate Investment Jurisdiction, using climate finance to support sustainable infrastructure, clean-energy adoption, improved transport, competitiveness, job creation and resilience.

COP31 is taking place in Antalya from November 9 to 20, 2026, with the World Leaders’ Climate Action Summit scheduled for November 11–12, and Finance and Trade designated as the thematic focus for November 13.