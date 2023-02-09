Israel Arogbonlo

After several weeks of back-and-forth in the Lagos Chapter of the Labour Party (LP), there seems to be a lasting solution to the crisis rocking the party in the State, as all the warring parties have now agreed to work together in order to secure victories for all their candidates in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

In a statement exclusively obtained by TRIBUNE ONLINE, the leader of the Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo in a peace meeting call, was said to have reconciled the Honourable Oluwatoyin Shokunbi-led faction and Pastor (Mrs) Dayo Ekong’s.

“The above video (as seen on Tik Tok) emanated from the peace meeting call by Pa Adebanjo: The Leader of Afenifere in his house in Lekki.

“After self-introduction by all attendees, it was observed that there are two (2) parallel State exco of Labour Party led by the two of them (Shokunbi and Dayo).

“After all efforts made to make the two (2) exco (factions) collapse into one, it was agreed that both executive structures be left but to work together for the success of the February 11th rally & the elections for the victories of Peter Obi & other candidates of the party in the State, then after the victory, we shall collapse the structures and go into proper congress where leadership shall emerge.

“It was also agreed that those who petitioned the DSS should go & withdraw the petitions as directed by Pa Adebanjo. Hence, we are all facing the rally as one army of the OBIdient Movement.

“At the rally, both Chairmen will be at the podium but it’s the Governorship Candidate (Gbadebo Rhodess-Vivour) that will address the rally,” the statement read.

There has been internal wrangling in the Lagos Labour Party for some months but with the intervention of Pa Adebanjo, there seems to be breath of fresh air in the party.

