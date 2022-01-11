Lagos 2022 budget filled with budgetary disparity, height of financial recklessness ― Dosunmu

The Lagos State House of Assembly and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu have been called out over the 2022 budget recently passed by the assembly by a Lagosian and member of the Prominent Indigenes of Lagos State, Dr Ade Dosunmu, who described the approval and passing of the budget as the “height of financial recklessness.”

Dosunmu said as a responsible citizen and patriotic stakeholder in the state, he is compelled to bring to the attention of Lagosians the budgetary disparity, hugely flawed process and impending implication of the recently passed 2022 financial budget highlighting of the state.

According to him, it is exceedingly shocking that Lagos State House of Assembly passed a totally different budget which he described as “padded to the tune of ₦1,758,196,448,44 trillion, an addition of almost N400 billion over the originally proposed figure of ₦1.38trillion.

“On November 24, 2021, the Executive Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu presented a proposal of ₦1.38 Trillion tagged as ‘Budget of Consolidation’ to the State House of Assembly as the 2022 Lagos State financial Budget.

“This was welcomed by discerning Lagosians with cautious optimism. It is logically expected that the governance of a state would have employed the whole gamut of well experienced civil service workforce across various agencies and ministries with the assistance of experts within the Budget and Economic Planning ministry to collate and review this budget prior to its presentation to the State House of Assembly for approval with non or minimal modification required,” he said.

The disparity in the budget, he said raises certain questions; “where, why and how did the Lagos State House of Assembly conjure an addition in excess of ₦350billion over the meticulously prepared and ratified document put together by the Lagos State bureaucracy? What did the Governor omit in his original budget proposal to warrant such increment from the hallowed chambers of the State House of Assembly?

“Why did Governor Sanwo-Olu not ask any question as President Muhammdu Buhari did in querying the N37billion padding of the National Budget by the National Assembly? What then can we say of almost N400billion padding of a State budget?” he queried.

Dosunmu said these questions need clarification as “the government needs to be transparent in the way our collective patrimony is being spent. The helpless people of Lagos State are left to wonder how the state genuinely and sincerely plans to fund this outrageous budget without recourse to potentially enslaving borrowings,” he said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FALSE! Yoruba Not An Official Language In Brazil

Claim: A national newspaper and multiple online platforms claim Brazil has adopted Yoruba as its official language and that the language would be included in primary and secondary schools curriculum.

Verdict: The claim is false. The content of the article published by these online platforms is not new; it has been recirculated several times and has been debunked.

Viral Voice Note On WhatsApp Billing False

Claim: A viral WhatsApp voice note, purportedly made by the director and CEO of WhatsApp, claims users will have to start paying for WhatsApp services.

Verdict: The viral WhatsApp voice note claim is a hoax. The content is not new and has been circulated as a broadcast message several times in the past.

Marburg Virus: What You Need To Know About Disease Recently Detected In West Africa

On Monday, August 9, 2021, the World Health Organisation (WHO) confirmed the first case of Marburg virus in West Africa in Guinea. This development has sent shivers down the spines of West Africans who are still grappling with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. But before this dreaded disease is greeted by rumours and misinformation, here is what you have to know about the virus.

FACT CHECK: US Did Not Give Nigeria 48 Hours Ultimatum To Detain Abba Kyari

CLAIM: Several social media posts claim the United States of America (USA) gave Nigeria’s Federal Government 48 hours to detain suspended Deputy Police Commissioner, Abba Kyari, or face severe sanctions.

VERDICT: The claim is false and misleading. The US did not give Nigerian Federal Government 48 hours ultimatum to detain Abba Kyari.