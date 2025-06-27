‘Lagbo Regal’ music experience returns to reignite Fuji culture

Nigerian Distilleries Limited, producers of Regal London Dry Gin, has officially brought back the iconic ‘Lagbo Regal Music Hangout’. Once a celebrated cultural platform that united communities through music, celebration, and shared heritage, ‘Lagbo Regal’ returns as more than a nostalgic memory. It is now a renewed movement, breathing life into a legacy that helped shape Nigeria’s social and entertainment experience. This revival marks the beginning of a new era, where tradition meets contemporary culture and where memories inspire fresh celebration.

At the forefront of this renewed journey is Mr Gbemileke Lawal, Marketing Manager at Nigerian Distilleries Limited. Under his leadership, ‘Lagbo Regal’ has reemerged with clarity and confidence, transforming from a beloved gathering into a dynamic cultural force. Once a staple at community events and festive milestones, it now takes on new relevance by blending rich heritage with the energy of modern celebration.

At the heart of the revival lies Fuji music, a powerful genre with roots in spiritual and cultural tradition. Originating from Islamic Yoruba communities in the late 1960s, Fuji evolved from Were music into a richly layered sound that speaks to identity, values, and shared experience. In the South West, Fuji is more than music. It is an expression. It is our heritage. It is also the voice of the people. Through this connection, ‘Lagbo Regal’ returns not just as a beverage, but as a cultural experience that is authentic, meaningful, and deeply rooted in memory.

In line with this vision, ‘Lagbo Regal’ will continue to spotlight and collaborate with Fuji icons, whose voices and artistry embody the spirit of celebration. These partnerships will help deepen engagement across generations and keep the cultural energy of Fuji alive within communities.

The relaunch event, themed ‘Jaiye Ori e Lagbo Regal’, was a vibrant display of culture and unity. It featured a powerful performance by Fuji star, Taye Cellular, whose roots in Ibadan made him the perfect symbol of the platform’s soul. More than just a performer, he represented the values of the brand, engaging the crowd, sharing gifts, and leading a spirited celebration that brought people together. Regal was not simply served. It was passed joyfully, hand to hand, shared in moments that truly mattered.

Speaking at the event, Mr Lawal stated, “This revival is not just about reintroducing a product. It is about reigniting the emotions and experiences people have always associated with ‘Lagbo Regal’. The platform has always stood for identity, unity, and generational pride. We are bringing that essence to life again in a way that resonates with today’s audience.”

The revival strategy is both respectful of legacy and boldly progressive. While honouring loyal followers, the brand also embraces a new generation that seeks experience, culture, and authenticity. With a refined look, storytelling that connects, and meaningful engagement across communities, Regal is redefining celebration for the Nigerian spirit.

Alongside the music experience, the Regal Gin family has also been refreshed. The brand now offers two distinct personalities, Regal Deluxe and Regal Classic. Regal Deluxe presents a polished and sophisticated profile, while Regal Classic celebrates authenticity and timeless quality. Both expressions carry a shared purpose—to help Nigerians savour every moment and celebrate life with joy, wherever they find themselves.

Brand Manager for Regal Dry Gin, Mr Oluwatosin Oyebolu, remarked, “This is more than a comeback. It is a statement of purpose. Lagbo Regal has not just returned. It is stepping back into a space it helped define, ready to lead a new cultural wave.”

From Lagos to Ibadan, Osogbo to Ado Ekiti, Akure to Abeokuta, the music and movement are spreading again. The hashtag #LagboIsBack is not just trending—it is inspiring a cultural revival. Loyal fans are remembering their first Regal moments, while a younger audience is discovering what made the brand a national icon in the first place.

Industry observers have praised the return as a masterclass in cultural branding and product storytelling. With genuine purpose and intelligent execution, Nigerian Distilleries Limited has proven that some legacies are not just worth preserving. They are worth reliving, reimagining, and celebrating.