Lafarge trains 100 women on tiling, block laying in Ogun, Lagos, Cross Rivers

Lafarge Africa Plc, has unveiled 2025 Female Tilers and block laying training for 100 women across Ogun, Lagos and Cross Rivers States, as part of its commitment towards their inclusion in the construction industry.

The 2025 edition is tagged “BuildHer by Lafarge” Initiative is designed to equip women from low-income communities in the three states with technical, entrepreneurial, and financial skills that will enable them to build sustainable livelihoods and thrive in traditionally male-dominated professions.

The 2025 edition is being implemented in partnership with the state government agencies, while the training will be delivered to 100 women across the country with support from the Lagos Ministry of Youth and Social Development, led by the Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Mobolaji Ogunlende, and the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund in Lagos state, led by Feyisayo Alayande, Executive Secretary, LSETF.

In Ogun State, the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, headed by the Honourable Commissioner of Women Affairs & Social Development – Mrs. Adijat Motunrayo Adeleye, supports the initiative.

It was further learnt that in Cross River State, the programme is delivered in partnership with the Cross River state Ministry of Women Affairs, led by the Honourable Commissioner for Women Affairs – Mrs. Edema Irom.

The programme would offer an intensive eight-week training that combines practical and entrepreneurial skills with participants gaining hands-on experience in tiling and block-laying using Lafarge Africa’s Supafix and SupaSet products, respectively.

The programme would also provide entrepreneurship training, mentoring, and financial literacy classes, equipping women with the tools to build sustainable careers in the construction industry.

Recognizing the unique challenges faced by women between the ages of 20-45 in low-income communities, Lafarge Africa has designed the programme to ensure inclusivity and support. Participants will receive support that includes transportation, feeding, and access to a creche service for nursing mothers with children under 18 months, enabling them to engage fully in the training without compromising their family responsibilities.

The Managing Director/CEO of Lafarge Africa Plc,Lolu Alade-Akinyemi,said, “At Lafarge Africa, we are keen on sustainable female empowerment. With our female tilers and block-laying training program, we are opening doors for women to participate meaningfully in the construction industry while improving their economic independence.

“We are proud to play a role in breaking barriers, reducing poverty, and creating opportunities for women to contribute to the development of their families, their communities, and our nation.”

Speaking on the structure of the programme, Viola Graham-Douglas, Director, Communications, Public Affairs and Sustainable Development remarked that the initiative reflects a balance between technical training and broader empowerment.

“We are raising the next generation of women in construction through this training program. Since 2022 when we deployed the first training, we have trained more than 60 women and are excited for this year’s edition which is bigger and better than previous editions. The programme will culminate in a graduation ceremony, where participants will receive certificates of completion endorsed by Lafarge Africa in partnership with technical institutions, and trade associations. Grduates will also be integrated into the Block Makers and Tilers Association of Nigeria, formally recognizing them as professionals in their field who are open to job opportunities.” She said.

Graham -Douglas said every graduate will be equipped with start-up tools, and the top ten participants will be specially recognized for outstanding performance, to ensure sustainability.

“Beyond the training, Lafarge will launch a BuildHer Alumni Network, providing a platform for continued mentorship, collaboration, and visibility for programme beneficiaries. A Train the Trainers initiative will also be introduced, ensuring that the impact of the programme can be replicated and scaled across more communities in the years to come,” she added.

