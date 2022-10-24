Lafarge rewards customers in the WinBETA promo

It was celebration galore in Ibadan, South West Nigeria, last week, as Mrs Olubunmi Abegunde of Hephzibah Block Industry in Elebu road, Oyo state, emerged as the winner of the star prize of a Kia Salon Car at the regional draw of leading innovative and building solutions company, Lafarge Africa’s Win Beta Promo.

At the South West Regional reward event held at the Lafarge Eleyele Depot in Ibadan last Friday, 27 other customers were rewarded with different prizes. Two customers won tricycles, eight got refrigerators, seven received television sets each, and seven also got industrial fans while three received generating sets each.

According to Charles Nnochiri, the Head of Marketing, Lafarge Africa Plc, the Win Beta Season 1 Promo which started on August 1, 2022, is a nationwide initiative aimed at rewarding Lafarge Africa’s end-user customers across the country for their contributions and commitment to the company.

He further remarked: “The purpose of this promo is to celebrate and reward customers who buy our products over the period. To participate in the promo, customers are expected to buy any bag of Lafarge Cement, find a scratch card inside the bag, scratch it and win instant prizes while also qualifying for the regional reward.”

Delivering his remarks at the event, Saeed Ande, Procurement Director, Lafarge Africa Plc said: “I want to say big congratulations to all the winners. In Lafarge, we pride ourselves as a company that positively impacts lives, appreciates and enables its customers.

“For us, our value and focus are on our customers, from the retailers, block makers, and everyone within the value chain, even down to the communities where we operate. We take pride in ourselves and love the partnerships that we have,” he added.

In the same vein, Tunde Odufote, Head of Sales, Southwest, Lafarge Africa Plc said, “Earlier in the year, we launched a series of promos, and today, we are here to celebrate the star prize winner as well as other winners. We are doing this to show how invaluable our customers are. We will continue to celebrate them and other partners across the value chain.’’

The winners all expressed their appreciation for the promo and prizes received. They commended the building solutions giant for always allowing its loyal customers to win wonderful prizes that impact their lives.

In her reaction, the Star Prize Winner, Mrs Olubunmi Abegunde, who couldn’t conceal her joy said: “Being the star prize winner this year feels really good.

I am so excited; this is a great achievement for me. I was praying to God this year that I needed a car and here it is. I will continue to put in my best to ensure I keep winning. I want to thank the management of Lafarge for this initiative that is celebrating the end users. We will continue to stick with the brand as they have provided very good customer service in previous years”

