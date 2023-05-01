Shareholders of Lafarge Africa Plc, have unanimously approved the declared dividend of N32 billion at the 64th Annual General Meeting of the Company held in Lagos on Friday.

The dividend declared amidst a challenging operating year translates to a dividend payout of 200 kobos per share to the shareholders.

In the year ended 2022, Lafarge Africa Plc Company increased its revenue by 27 per cent from N293 billion recorded in 2021 to N373 billion as Operating Profit improved by 29.3 per cent on the back of net sales improvement to close at N84.2 billion.

Addressing Shareholders during the meeting, the Chairman of the company’s board, Prince Adebode Adefioye, stated that Lafarge Africa Plc has once again demonstrated business resilience despite the prevailing economic situations and challenges. He asserted that the company’s performance shows its commitment to granting shareholders a return on their investments.

According to him, “The domestic cement market remained strong with sustained demand, despite a slow-down experienced in the second half of the year due to pre-election activities, gas supply shortages and flooding in some parts of the country.”

Speaking further, Adefioye said: “Overall, net sales increased by 27 per cent compared to the prior year, to close at N373.2 billion. Similarly, Operating Profit improved by 29.3 per cent on the back of net sales improvement to close at N84.2 billion.

In addition, cost-saving initiatives implemented across our value chain contributed partly to operating profit improvement. The improvement in net sales and operating profit led to an increase in Profit Before Tax by 12 per cent to N69.7 billion and Profit After Tax by 5.2 per cent to close at N53.6 billion.”

Adefioye explained that the company remains committed to its sustainability ambitions and strategy of ‘Accelerating Green Growth’ through innovation in products, building solutions and delivery with superior performance.

“By driving circular construction that reduces waste, and recycling of materials, we promote stewardship of the environment and contribute to the global decarbonization agenda. In line with Holcim’s 2030 ambition, we continue to increase the use of Alternative Fuel, thereby reducing our carbon footprint and accelerating our journey towards net zero by 2050,” he added.

Adefioye while appreciating the Shareholders for their continued support and contributions towards the achievement of the strong performance for the past year, noted that the proposed dividend will be paid on the 28th of April 2023 to shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members as at the close of business on Thursday, 6th of April 2023.

Also commenting, the Country CEO, Lafarge Africa Plc., Mr. Khaled El Dokani, said, “Paying dividends is part of our company’s obligations to our shareholders and we do our best to delight our shareholders. You can see the excitement, the engagement, and the loyalty to the company. We have to pay these back through improved dividends every year.”

Speaking on the outlook for the new year, Dokani stated: “2023 is showing good promise, the market is recovering and we look forward to an impressive and strong year.”





Also speaking at the event, Mr Adebayo Adeleke, Chairman, Audit Committee, Lafarge Africa Plc., who represented the Shareholders, expressed the shareholders’ delight in the performance of the company despite the challenges experienced in the year 2022.

“Shareholders are absolutely happy because the results are looking very bright. We have received about 32 billion naira dividend this year and that is exciting. The return on investment in Lafarge is superb and we are looking forward to a better 2023”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

EXPLAINER: What happens if an elected lawmaker dies after election?

There have been heated arguments on what happens if an elected federal lawmaker dies before taking…

I’m single, bride waiting to be dressed — Olori Naomi

Prophetess Silekunola Naomi Ogunwusi, the former wife of the Ooni of Ife, has claimed to be single and…

Alaafin: My father never lost any bout during his lifetime — First son, Prince Israel

The first son of the late Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III, Prince Israel Adeyemi, has recounted how the former was…

OFFCUT: How to advice someone with bad breath without being rude

Advising someone with bad breath can be awkward, especially when you want to refrain from using…

Xavi reveals why he called up 15-year-old Lamine Yamal to Barcelona squad

Barcelona manager, Xavi Hernandez, has opened up on his historic decision to call up 15-year-old La Masia winger Lamine Yamal to…

The Banana Island building collapse

ON one level, the real tragedy about the collapse of a seven-storey apartment building under construction on First Avenue, Banana Island, Ikoyi, Lagos, is…