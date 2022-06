Lafarge Africa rewards customers for top performance

In a bid to celebrate high performers and support the business growth of its trade partners, Lafarge Africa Plc. has rewarded its performing trade partners for excellent performance in the year 2021.

The Customer Awards ceremony which was held at the Lagos Continental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos recently, was an opportunity for the company to appreciate its customers who had consistently demonstrated high volumes across the four regions of the country.

Speaking at the event, Mr Khaled El Dokani, Country CEO, Lafarge Africa Plc appreciated the dealers for their immense contribution to the growth and success of the company in the previous year.

“Last year was remarkable for our dear company, sales increased significantly as market demand remains strong with about 90 per cent of cement sold and utilized by individual home builders, with some growth in infrastructure projects. This feat would not have been possible without the efforts of you valued men and women here seated.”

“We will continue to support and stand with you in every way. We ask that you work together with us as committed partners while counting on your support to achieve our desire for customer alignment, market expansion and the synergy of our processes for the benefit of all our stakeholders,” he stressed.

The star prize for the National Volume Champion was a 2022 Lexus LX570, while the 1st and 2nd National Volume Runners-Ups, both received a Toyota Land Cruiser. Also, the Regional Champions across the 4 regions of the country were presented with Hyundai Santa-Fe cars.





Other non-volume related awards were also presented. In addition to trade customers, the company’s key account customers were also rewarded for volume recognition and value-adding in the category.

The winners all expressed their appreciation for the awards and prizes received. They reaffirmed their satisfaction with the support they receive from Lafarge Africa and stated their commitment to continue to work to deliver maximum results for the company.

Prince Sunny Nwodo, Managing Director, Global Synco West Africa Ltd, the national volume winner said: “Being the national volume winner once again this year feels really good. I am so excited; this is a great achievement for me, going home again this year with a brand new 2022 Lexus LX570. I will continue to put in my best to ensure I keep winning. Thanks so much, Lafarge for this!”

Also another winner, Elder Ubong Obot, Managing Director of Ubotex Nig. Ltd, the national volume 1st runner up winner, appreciated the company for the kind gesture. “We will continue to work towards the progress of the company. I give kudos to Lafarge for appreciating our efforts once again this year and we are so grateful to them.”

