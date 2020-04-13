Lafarge Africa post N17.2bn profit, to pay N1/share dividend

Lafarge Africa Group Plc has recorded a profit before minimum tax of N17.2 billion in 2019, an impressive performance when compared to a loss before minimum tax of N1.5 billion in 2018. Thus, the board is offering a dividend of one Naira per share for the year ended 2019.

According to the financial statement submitted to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), the company’s Profit from continuing operation closed at N15.5 billion in 2019 as against a loss of N8.1 billion during the comparable period in 2018. The Operating Profit for 2019 stood at N34.9 billion, as compared to N38.5 billion in 2018.

It posted a revenue of N213 billion as compared to N217 billion recorded in 2018. The cost of sales also increased to N157 billion as against 150.7 billion reported during the comparable period in 2018.

In addition, Lafarge Africa Group’s audited financial results showed its selling and marketing cost increased to N5 billion during the period under review compared to N3.8 billion as of 2018, while administrative expenses also reduced greatly to 17.6 billion in the year 2019, from N24.9 billion during the comparable period last year.

Speaking on the financial result, Khaled El Dokani, CEO of Lafarge Africa said the company’s turnaround and cost-reduction strategy in FY 2019 and the divestment of the South African business had delivered strong results.

“The decrease in net debt has significantly strengthened our balance sheet and has placed us in a vantage position to face the future.”

Meanwhile, the board has proposed the payment of N1 dividend to shareholders of the company as against the previous financial year where no cash reward was made to investors.

If approved by shareholders at the company’s forthcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM), the total amount of the dividend to be paid would be N16.1 billion.

Man Who Tested Positive For Coronavirus Was 75-Year-Old Ex-Ambassador, Attended Wedding Ceremony Recently, Says Kano Governor

Kano State governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, on Saturday night disclosed that a 75-year-old retired civil servant and former ambassador of the Federal Republic of Nigeria got infected with the coronavirus following result of a test that came out which proved positive… Read full story

Don’t Despair, Bishop Kukah Tells Nigerians In Easter Message

Most Rev. Matthew Hassan Kukah, the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto has called on Christians and non-Christians alike in the country not to consider this peculiar Easter celebration amidst the COVID-19 as a period to be in despair. Rather it is a time for people to look out for one another… Read full story

‘It’s Shameful The Church Was Shut Down Because Of COVID-19’

The church is made up of members of the community. The Church is not isolated, so we are very much involved, especially the shutdown order that was extended to the Church. In 1918, a similar incident also happened. That was the beginning of the persecution of the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) during the influenza epidemic… Read full interview

Why Nigeria Must Be Careful In Its Dealing With China On Coronavirus —Primate Ayodele

I have it on record in my book, Warning to the Nations, 2016/2017 edition, on page 108 where I warned the global community that a contagious disease will occur. I said that we should pray so that a state of emergency in any country or at various states will not occur. Still from that page, I also warned that the world’s economy… Read full interview I have it on record in my book, Warning to the Nations, 2016/2017 edition, on page 108 where I warned the global community that a contagious disease will occur. I said that we should pray so that a state of emergency in any country or at various states will not occur. Still from that page, I also warned that the world’s economy…

COVID-19: Influenza Laboratory Of Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, National Veterinary Research Institute Activated As Testing Centres

The influenza laboratory of Aminu Kano teaching hospital, Kano State and National Veterinary Research Institute, Plateau State have been activated as centres in Nigeria for testing for COVID-19. This brought the number of COVID-19 testing labs in Nigeria to 11… Read full article

Cry, The Beloved Yoruba

MR Segun Awolowo had died in a ghastly motor accident and it was the call of Mr Abraham Adesanya to break the news to the Leader, Oloye Obafemi Awolowo in his confinement. As Adesanya finished relaying the sad news, he expected Awo to go into mourning and shelve all other things… Read full article

Coronavirus Has Exposed Abysmal State Of Nigeria’s Health Sector —Professor Ozoilo, MDCAN President

The outbreak of the coronavirus disease in Wuhan, China towards the end of last year was unprecedented and took the medical community globally unawares. Despite the fact that the Chinese were able to contain it by March this year, it has spread globally and achieved the true status of a pandemic. It has brought devastation… Read full story

THE Senate president, Ahmed Lawan has said that Easter is more relevant now that makind is passing through one of the darkest times in history. Lawan, who stated this in his Easter message to Nigerians said ”I heartily felicitates with Nigerians, particularly Christians as we celebrate Easter… Read full story

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE