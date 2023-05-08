AS part of its commitment to continuously drive excellence and innovation in the manufacturing industry, leading innovative and sustainable building solutions company, Lafarge Africa Plc, has opened a state-of-the-art cement bag manufacturing plant at its Cement Plant at Ewekoro, Ogun State.

Utilizing the best technology that exists globally, the new bag manufacturing plant features cutting edge and state of the art machinery and equipment, is the first of its kind in the country, and allows Lafarge to reinforce availability and handle large scale production of bags in a safe and efficient manner.

According to Khaled El Dokani, Country Chief Executive Officer, Lafarge Africa Plc, the move comes as a great joint venture with one of the best bag suppliers in the country, implementing the top technology in bag facility and production.

“We are using the best technology that produces the most efficient and durable bag in Nigeria. It is a very great day for us at Lafarge Africa. I would like to extend my appreciation to the contractor, the suppliers, the community and the employees of Lafarge Africa. I look forward to more and more success from this project.”

In the same vein, Vishant Dalamal, Managing Director, MDV Sacks Ltd., said: “I am proud to commission our new project today in partnership with Lafarge, this project is a significant milestone for Lafarge. We have brought in the latest technology and equipment to provide the best quality and service of bags and I look forward to partnering more with Lafarge.”

In addition to a well-equipped plant with cutting edge technology, a team of experienced engineers and technicians work tirelessly to ensure that the plant is operational at full capacity and the bags produced meet the highest standards of quality and reliability.

With an installed capacity of 8.8 million bags a month and 105million to be produced yearly, every aspect of the manufacturing process is carefully planned and executed, from the raw materials to the finished products.

The company has adopted a climate-responsible approach by reducing the CO2 emissions both in the bag manufacturing and distribution process and carefully addressed environmental concerns with plans in place to recycle bags and promote a circular economy model.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE