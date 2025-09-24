Ladoja’s story, source of pride, inspiration to generations of Ibadan sons, daughters – Oyo Rep

The federal lawmaker representing Ibadan north-west/Ibadan south-west federal constituency of Oyo State in the House of Representatives, Hon. Adedeji Dhikrullahi Stanley Olajide, has joined well-wishers across the country to celebrate former Governor of Oyo State and Olubadan-Designate, His Royal Majesty, Oba (Senator) Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, as he clocked 81 years of age.

Hon. Olajide, In a congratulatory message personally signed by him, made available to newsmen by his Special Adviser, Media and Public Affairs, Tolu Mustapha, described the life of the Olubadan designate and respected statesman as one of courage, resilience and uncommon service to humanity, noting that his story remains a source of pride and inspiration to generations of Ibadan sons and daughters.

According to the federal lawmaker, Oba Ladoja has not only distinguished himself as a politician of principle but also as a leader whose vision.

