Ladoja’s ascension will transform Ibadan land — Ex-Osun SSG 

A former Secretary to the Osun State Government, Alhaji Fatai Akinade Akinbade, has asserted that the enthronement of Oba Rasheed Ladoja as the new Olubadan of Ibadan land, would usher in unprecedented development to the ancient town and Oyo State.

Akinbade, who is a close associate of the new Olubadan, expressed the optimism that the era of the traditional ruler would not be forgotten by the people because of the positive impact it would make in the long run.

“Oba Rasheed Ladoja is not a newbie to the position of authority. He is an amazing individual with enviable track records because he has always proven his mettle in any offered opportunity. It’s in the public domain that as a businessman, he succeeded largely. In politics,he was equally a success, especially in Oyo State where he was its governor. Our revered Kabiyesi made a remarkable impact that cannot be forgotten,” said Akinbade.

In his congratulatory message to the traditional ruler and the people of Ibadan, he maintained that the monarch’s ascension to the throne of his forebears would be heralded with accomplishments.

The former Secretary to the state government described Ladoja as a successful private and public individual whose foray into business and politics was marked with remarkable achievements, adding that he would add value to the traditional institution in the country.

“Because of his successful background, his coming into the traditional institution will be glorious and will help to refine its face for the good of all,” he maintained.

Akinbade, who implored the people to rally round the royal father in order for him to succeed, equally urged Oba Ladoja not to be distracted by the antics of detractors.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

