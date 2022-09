Governorship candidates of registered political parties and notable politicians in Oyo State at the weekend put aside their political differences to celebrate a former governor of Oyo state and High Chief of Ibadan land, Senator Rashidi Ladoja as he clocks 78.

The governorship candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Teslim Folarin, the governorship candidate of the ACCORD, Chief Bayo Adelabu, Senator AbdulFayai Buhari Faozy Nurudern were in attendance at the prayers session held in commemoration of Ladoja”s birthday celebration at his Bodija residence in Ibadan North local government area

Others in attendance were: Chief Nureni Akanbi, the candidate of the Oyo south senatorial district on the platform of Accord, Kolapo Kola-Daisi and a host of others.

In his remarks, Senator Folarin said; “Ladoja is an enigma. Since he was a governor in 2003, he was among the leaders who installed me as a senator at that time. Since then, I have been studying his mode of operation. We are still understudying him till today.”

Also speaking, the Accord candidate, Chief Bayo Adelabu described him as a role model who was truth personified.

He said; “Baba (Ladoja) motivated me to leave my job for politics. Since he left the government, succeeding governors have been following his blueprint. He and my grandfather belonged to the same political group, NCNC. I am going to implement his blueprint when I get to the government house as governor in 2023.

Speaking on his personality, Senator Fatai Buhari, representing Oyo north on the platform of APC said; “Ladoja is the epitome of everything. He advises us as his blood children. Whenever he sees you, he opens his heart to you without reservation. I discussed with him even my personal problems. We all use his name to campaign because of the good name he made for himself.”





Leader of the PDP in the state, Nureni Akanbi said; “those parading themselves as governorship candidates are deceiving us. By the time you get to the office, you will forget about us. You won’t take advice from us again. You must learn to be truthful when you get to the office. Do not fight over who becomes the governor. It is turn by turn. When it is your turn, you will become a governor. Do not fight,” he said”

Appreciating the political associates of his father, the eldest son of the celebrant, Muideen Adedamola Ladoja said his father told him that he was going to be governor and Olubadan, urging people to pray for him to become Olubadan as he dreamt.