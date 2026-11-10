Ladoja signs economic blueprint for all-round development of Ibadanland

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, has signed the Economic Blueprint for the all-round development of Ibadanland.

The presentation of the document was done by the heads of the Olubadan Economic and Investment Committee, a former Minister, Chief (Mrs) Onikepo Akande, and a former Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Prof. Dapo Afolabi, at the Olubadan Palace, Oke-Aremo, in Ibadan North Local Government Area of the state.

Oba Ladoja described the document as a comprehensive economic charter that would enable the leadership to plan the economic programme, ranging from agriculture to mining, tourism, security and industry.

While appreciating the members of the committee for their painstaking efforts over the past one year, especially in drawing up the Ibadan economic charter, Ladoja expressed the hope that, with the framework at hand, even the sky is the starting point for Ibadan.

Earlier, the committee chairperson, Olori Nike Akande, expressed appreciation on behalf of the committee to the Olubadan for considering them worthy of being appointed to serve.

Also, the committee co-chairman, Prof. Dapo Afolabi, hailed the committee members for the sacrifices of their time, treasure and talent.

Ambassador Akinremi Bolaji, who presented the economic charter, reasoned that the task had just begun, adding that all hands must be on deck.

In attendance at the presentation ceremony were the Balogun of Ibadanland, Oba Tajudeen Ajibola; the Otun Balogun, Oba Kolawole Adegbola; the Osi Olubadan, Oba Abiodun Kola-Daisi; and the Osi Balogun, Oba Abiodun Azeez Agagagugu.

Other members of the Olubadan-in-Council present were the Asipa Olubadan, Oba Hamidu Ajibade; the Ekerin Olubadan, Oba Adebayo Akande; and the Ekarun Balogun, High Chief Adeniran.

The economic blueprint presentation ceremony was witnessed by virtually all members of the Olubadan Economic and Investment Committee, including the Minister of Power, Mogaji Joseph Tegbe.