LACSOP, BfdW reiterate grassroots input in climate change mitigation

Bread for the World (BfdW), a nonpartisan faith-based organisation that promotes sensible policies, is supporting the Lagos State Civil Society Participation for Development (LACSOP)’s project called Citizens-Led Accountability Mechanism for Mitigating Climate Change Impact. This project was started in response to the need to reduce the effects of climate change, ensure sustainability, create jobs, and turn waste into wealth.

This project initiative mobilises youth and community stakeholders in Lagos Island and Apapa Local Government Areas to confront environmental challenges such as flooding, plastic pollution, and weak enforcement of climate-related policies.

Five months into the project, LACSOP and BfdW convened a three-day workshop at the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) between September 16 and 18, 2025 to also make public their findings.

Omolara Olusaiye, Project Manager, LACSOP, told journalists at the event that “it is an 18 months project. It is a pilot project in two communities, Lagos Island and Apapa Local Government Areas.

“We are basically looking at the areas of flooding, plastic pollution and how we can manage waste disposal issues. We are working with young people between the age of 18 and 35. And you might want to ask, why young people? Because they have lots of energy, and we know that they will be able to carry out activities that would be sustainable at the end and we also know that there are a lot of initiatives that have been done, a lot of policies that have been done, both at the federal and state levels but what about the local government level?

“That is why we are taking this to the grassroots level, local councils, and we planned to have different initiatives, for instance, today we are validating one of the three reports, which is validating the report on existing waste to wealth initiative connecting it to market opportunities to ensure sustainability. We also have a manual written in youth friendly manner, we hope to train them and we plan to cascade it down to the communities.”

LACSOP, a forum of the major civil society networks and coalitions working for the advancement of the people of Lagos State, was established in 2007. It has been promoting ownership of the governance process through collaborative interventions with the executive, legislature, and the media and by conducting independent assessments of the government’s performance.

