Lack of research, database bane of Nigeria development ― Bayelsa Gov, Diri

Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, has observed that the lack of investment in research, database and statistics for planning is the bane of Nigeria’s developmental progress.

Speaking during the Second Public Lecture of the University of Africa Toru-Orua (UAT) organised by the Faculty of Basic and Applied Sciences, Senator Diri appealed that the Tertiary Education Tax Fund (TETFUND) and others, including the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), needed to do more in research funding.

Represented by the Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, the Governor underscored research as capable of providing solutions to developmental challenges and charged the University of Africa, Toru-Orua to tap into research funds at the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board.

On claims of the proliferation of universities by the state government in some quarters, Governor Douye Diri insisted that Bayelsa deserves higher institutions of learning as quality cognitive education remains a veritable tool against retrogressive tendencies and stimulates development in every society while explaining that Bayelsa was a far cry from Ogun, which has about twelve tertiary varsities.

The Bayelsa Governor applauded his predecessor for establishing the University of Africa to deepen the frontiers of quality education in Bayelsa and build a globally competitive workforce while launching the UAT Research Endowment Fund with an undisclosed amount.

In his lecture titled, “Utilizing Untapped Research Funding Opportunities: An Imperative for Innovative Research in University Systems”, the Guest Speaker, Ambassador Godknows Igali, noted that research is pivotal to every knowledge in all fields and advocated a paradigm shift in research funding in Nigerian universities.

Ambassador Igali called on universities to explore options such as educational endowments, alumni associations, partnerships and linkages to funding research in the face of uncertainty in government funding.

Earlier, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Africa Toru Orua (UAT), Prof. Kingston Nyamapfene, had lauded the Faculty of Basic and Applied Sciences for organizing the public lecture and enjoining government and other stakeholders to do more in research funding to bridge knowledge gaps.

Some high points of the event were a public exhibition of research products by lecturers and students and a performance by the UAT Arts troupe.





YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.AFRIMA 2022 AFRIMA 2022

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.AFRIMA 2022 AFRIMA 2022

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Top 10 Business Ideas In Nigeria You Can Start With 100,000 Naira

2023: Kwankwaso Will Not Be Deputy To Obi —NNPP

Lack of research, database bane of Nigeria development ― Bayelsa Gov, Diri