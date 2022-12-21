Lack of quality materials wreaking havoc in Nigeria’s construction industry ― Ahmadu

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer(CEO), Atmos Integrated Services Limited, Engr. Ajibola Ahmadu has lamented that the lack of quality materials is wreaking havoc in Nigeria’s construction industry.

Ahmadu, who spoke at the Company’s Xmas fun fair yesterday in Lagos, urged the National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) and others to enhance their quality checking system in order to have a better society.

The MD noted that they must see to the fact that all materials coming into Nigeria are well-regulated to ensure we have quality materials in circulation.

“The bodies responsible for checking the material quality in the market should up their game so that a whole lot of inferior materials don’t find themselves in our market.

“We realised that you can have four or five imitations of a particular product and this is wrecking a lot of havoc in the construction industry.

“For instance, you could have R22 gas for air conditioning and you could have four to five types because of their quality

“The Federal Government should ensure bodies controlling materials in the country, especially NAFDAC, SON should be up and doing.

“We must make sure anything coming to Nigeria are well regulated to ensure we have quality materials in circulation in Nigeria.”

Speaking on the issue of a fire incident in Lagos state, The safety expert advised the enforcement of fire protection in all facilities.

He explained that every home must have a fire extinguisher, blanket and sprinkler system.

“All facilities must have fire protection in place. Every home must have an extinguisher, fire blanket, and sprinkler system. If there is a fire incident, the suppression system quenches the fire.

“Lagos state must pass a bill compelling fire protection in all homes. This makes it possible to fight fire even before the arrival of the fire brigade.” He said.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE