Lack of quality education breeds poverty, inequality, insecurity — Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has linked poverty, inequality, and insecurity to the lack of quality education.

Speaking on Tuesday at Ibeju-Lekki, the governor underscored the vital role of education in combating poverty, reducing inequality, and driving socio-economic progress.

At the commissioning of an ultra-modern block of classrooms at Lekki Community Senior Secondary School, Ibeju-Lekki, and Idata-Ilagbo Community Secondary School, Idata, Ibeju-Lekki, Sanwo-Olu described education as the foundation upon which a thriving society is built.

Emphasising the importance of learning infrastructure, the governor stated that this has made it imperative for all stakeholders to prioritize investment in education.

According to him, this conviction has driven his administration’s unwavering commitment to providing every child with access to a high-quality learning environment that inspires and empowers them to dream bigger and aim higher.

He reaffirmed that his administration remains dedicated to ensuring that students learn in facilities designed to foster excellence and innovation.

ALSO READ:

Represented by his Special Adviser on Energy and Mineral Resources, Abiola Olowu, the governor highlighted the state’s investment in modern educational infrastructure.

The newly commissioned facilities include fully furnished classrooms, state-of-the-art science laboratories, staff offices, conveniences, and a renovated administrative block, all designed to meet 21st-century educational standards.

“We believe that quality education begins with quality infrastructure, and that is why we will continue to invest in projects like this to empower the next generation,” Sanwo-Olu stated.

Expressing appreciation, the governor extended gratitude to the Lagos State Ministry of Education, the local community, and other stakeholders for their collaboration in making the project a reality.

Addressing students of Lekki Community Senior Secondary School, he urged them to seize the opportunity presented to them.

“This is your moment. Study diligently, stay disciplined, and make the most of these facilities. The future belongs to those who are prepared, and we are here to prepare you for greatness. Education will open doors you never imagined,” he encouraged.

He also called on the community to take ownership of the school and support its maintenance to ensure it remains a center of excellence for generations to come.

Similarly, at the commissioning of new facilities at Government Junior College, Ketu-Epe, Sanwo-Olu, represented by the Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Wahab Tokunbo, noted that the Lagos State Government had commissioned nine schools statewide in the previous week, with more to come.

He reiterated his administration’s strategic focus on expanding educational institutions to equip students with the necessary skills to thrive in a rapidly evolving world.

“These newly commissioned facilities embody our vision for a progressive Lagos, where quality education is a right, not a privilege. With state-of-the-art classrooms and improved infrastructure, we are fostering a learning environment where students can excel academically and grow socially,” he noted.

According to the governor, improved school infrastructure leads to higher student attendance, greater parental engagement, and a more supportive learning environment. In the long run, he said, quality education will drive economic growth, spur innovation, and promote social harmony across communities.

Sanwo-Olu reaffirmed that his administration would not relent in its efforts to enhance education infrastructure across Lagos State. “Plans are in place to expand vocational training programs and digital literacy initiatives to equip students with the skills needed in today’s digital world,” he added.

He also urged all stakeholders, community leaders, and parents to take a keen interest in the development of schools, ensuring they continue to positively impact lives.

“Together, we can build a Lagos where knowledge and innovation drive our development and prosperity,” he stated.

A representative of the technical team of the Special Committee for the Rehabilitation of Public Schools (SCRPS), Engr. Odekunle Segun, explained that the building is constructed on a raft foundation and is well-footed on solid strata.

The roof, he said, is also reinforced with concrete fissures to prevent wind damage.

“In the building, we have provided about 30 toilets for male and female students, including teachers.

“We also have a well that is properly treated, supplying water from the underground tank even to the last floor of the building. In conclusion, the facility will enhance quality education delivery and create a conducive learning environment for both students and teachers,” Segun said.

The Tutor-General and Permanent Secretary for District Three, Dr. Olufunke Idowu Oyetola, represented by the Director of Administration and Human Resources, Rufai, urged students to utilize the facilities provided for them.

The Chairman of Ikosi-Ejirin, Wale Anomo, thanked the Lagos State Government for demonstrating its commitment to the people.

He highlighted initiatives introduced by Ikosi-Ejirin, including the “Ikosi-Ejirin School Bag” project, which provides students with essential educational materials.

Anomo encouraged students to remain focused and determined, aspiring to become great leaders like Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Wahab Tokunbo, who hails from the area.

Additionally, the Regent of Ketu-Epe, Adewale Badru, appreciated the governor’s efforts in Lagos State, particularly in Epe.

However, he expressed concern about the low number of students at Ketu-Epe Government College, especially in the junior section.

“A new and spacious building like this would be underutilized if there are no students to fill the classrooms,” he noted.