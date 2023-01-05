Lack of quality assurance, improper mentoring causes of decay in education sector

The Director of International Studies, International German Swiss School, Inseberg Coast/ Ibadan, Dr Oluwaseyi Joseph, has called for collaborative efforts of relevant stakeholders at improving the standard of education in the country.

He made the call at the end of year party of the school held in Ibadan recently.

Joseph bemoaned the present state of education in Nigeria and, therefore, stressed the need for all hands to be on the deck at revamping the sector.

Dr Joseph identified lack of quality assurance control and improper mentoring as notable factors militating against the sector.

He added that the development of the sector should not be left in the hands of the government alone, as this has been the practice in the country.

He stressed the need for Nigerian leaders to borrow a leaf from the German government, especially on the way they run their education sector.

According to him, the German government runs a system that makes it difficult for anyone who is not in the system to infiltrate it.

“The procedure of opening private schools in Nigeria is not well coordinated. It creates room for all manners of corrupt practices.

“There is a lack of quality assurance control and mentoring. These lacunas have given birth to corrupt and sharp practices. The standard and quality of education in the country is deteriorating on a daily basis.

“There are laid down procedures in the German established schools, hence, the reason why people prefer them to others nationwide,” he said.





He reiterated that there is little the government can do, stating that stakeholders, including parents, have roles to play in revamping the sector.

“Pupils are not being taught corruption in the school. It is the foundation being laid in their respective homes that the school is building on,” he noted.