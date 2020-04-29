Lack of party supremacy bane of APC —Okafor

Chief Francis Okafor, an octogenarian from Umunya in Anambra State but born in Ilorin, Kwara State, is a staunch member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in state. In this encounter with BIOLA AZEEZ, he talks about his experience, challenges and other issues.

What do you expect of politicians in this period of COVID-19 lockdown?

This is no doubt a critical time in the history of our country and the world at large.

As we are all aware, well-meaning Nigerians have donated a lot of money to help fight this virus. All these monies should be spent on upgrading our health infrastructure to the highest level in order to contain the virus and other related issues of community health. On palliatives, government, through the organ of the party, should take up the responsibility of sharing. The party will definitely share the palliatives equitably and make things go round to the right people. This will enhance the fortunes of party in future elections. We thank President Muhammad Buhari on the way he sent palliatives to states that are worst hit by the pandemic. My honest opinion is that all tricycles, motorcycles and vehicle seized during the lockdown period should be returned to their owners without imposing any fine on them as they have suffered during the long period these items have been with the police.

What do you think of the ruling APC in the state?

Without mincing words, it is not well in the state as the governor and the party leaders are not on the same page. Those political veterans like Iyiola Oyedepo, Rex Olawoye, Professor Abdulraheem Oba, Dr Amuda Aluko and others who struggled and fought for ‘o to ge’ in the state do not know those appointed as commissioners in their very local government areas. This is affecting the party from the state to the ward level. This is a wake-up call as the people are watching. During the administration of Governor Mohammed Lawal, Governor Bukola Saraki and Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed, Igbo were appointed as special assistants. But now, the marginalisation is obvious as no Igbo and the South-South people have been so appointed.

What do you think of the present party structure?

During the days of the defunct the National Party of Nigeria (NPN), the chairman of the party was the leader of the party, while the elected president, governors, senators and others took their seats as members. There was party supremacy, which made the party to exercise its powers and ensured internal democracy. All appointments made from the North were from Alhaji Shetima, Alhaji Ali Monguno; the deputy national chairman from the South was Chief Lulu Biggs, while the deputy national chairman from the West was Chief Ayo Ogunlade. This ensured equal distribution of appointments throughout the federation. The present party structure has caused our party a lot of problems, thereby losing some states like Zamfara and Bayelsa to the opposition. It creates room for unnecessary court cases as internal democracy was not in place.

There are agitations across the country over the presidency in 2023. What do you think should be the main criteria that should determine who leads Nigeria in the next political dispensation?

As you know, the COVID-19 has destroyed the world economy along with ours. So, we need an experienced, detribalised leader with vision who will put our nation back on track. Given our party’s formula and arrangements, the next president should come from the South-West. The only leader whose vision is very clear for our country is a former governor of Lagos State, Bola Ahmed. He is our leader who patiently built the APC and he really understands the workings of politics. He is highly detribalised and he has built bridges across the country. As leader, he has never interfered in the affairs of the party with the national chairman, Adams Oshiomole. We all remember the road map he laid in Lagos that has made the state the only self-sufficient one. With a leader like him, coupled with his versatility, I believe he will lay a better blueprint at turning around our economic fortunes, not dependent on oil alone. At 68, we thank God for his life and the time is now for him to take the leadership of the country. He should not refuse us.

I also want to use this opportunity to appreciate the Kwara State APC chairman, Bashir Bolarinwa, who nurtured and built the party in the state. He has done so much in reconciling all the aspirants in the last general election in the state. Under his leadership, the unification and coming together of all and sundry was very unique. We are also very appreciative of the efforts of the Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, whose contribution to the state cannot be quantified. He has played a major role in helping out at many difficult times. At this period of Ramadan, may Almighty Allah continue to guide and protect our country and state from the coronavirus pandemic.

Buhari Signs Proclamation Order On COVID-19 Management

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday signed the Proclamation Order on the General Management of COVID-19 in Lagos, Ogun, Kano, the Federal Capital Territory and other states in Nigeria. It is in line with the measures outlined in his nationwide broadcast on Monday night on the containment of the virus… Read full story

Face Masks Made Of Clothes, Papers Only Reduce, Can’t Prevent COVID-19 Spread, Says NAFDAC Boss

THE National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) on Monday said that the use of non-medical face masks, which include self-made or commercial masks or face covers made of clothes only reduce and not prevent spread of the coronavirus disease… Read full story

Coronavirus: Top NYC Doctor Kills Herself

A top New York City doctor who was on the front line of the US fight against coronavirus has killed herself. According to BBC, Dr Lorna Breen, who was medical director of the emergency department at New York-Presbyterian Allen Hospital in Manhattan, died of self-inflicted injuries on Sunday, police said… Read full story

What Buhari Told Nigerians

President Buhari in his address highlighted some of the new measures on the relaxation of lockdown. They are: a. Selected businesses and offices can open from 9am to 6pm; b. There will be an overnight curfew from 8pm to 6am. This means all movements will be prohibited during this period except essential services;… Read full story

Oil Spill: Ondo Communities Lament Losses As Farmlands, Rivers Get Polluted

That cold morning, Samuel Oriade set out to the river as usual for his fishing business, only to discover that the whole river and adjoining lands in the community had been polluted by what appeared to be an oil spill later discovered to have been caused by an alleged equipment failure in a facility of an oil company in the… Read full story

How COVID-19 Pandemic Has Slowed Down NASS

FINALLY, the National Assembly is set to hold an emergency plenary today, April 28, 2020 specifically to give accelerated consideration of the request by President Muhammadu Buhari for the passage of the N500 billion intervention fund, as well as an approval for the utilisation of over N100 billion… Read full story

CBN Lifts Suspension On Cheque Clearing

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Monday lifted the suspension placed on interbank cheque clearing. The new order comes into effect as from Tuesday. This first indication of the lift of the suspension was given during a press briefing addressed by chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Mr Boss Mustapha… Read full story

COVID-19: Fayemi Extends Lockdown In Ekiti By Six Days, Relaxes Sit-At-Home Order For 3 Days Weekly

Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi has extended the current lockdown in the state for six days till Sunday, May 3, 2020. The governor said that the lockdown declared since March 29 will now be relaxed from Monday, May 4 and allows for limited activities for three days in the week which are, Mondays… Read full story

Borno Govt Confirms Shehu Of Bama’s Demise

Borno State Government has confirmed the death of His Highness, the Shehu of Bama, Kyari Ibn Umar Elkanemi, who passed on Monday afternoon in Maiduguri. He died in his mid-60s. Commissioner for Home Affairs, Information and Culture, Babakura Abba Jato took advantage of a routine media briefing usually held… Read full story

What Exactly Held Abba Kyari Back?

A few days ago, the remains of the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, were committed to mother earth and as expected after the demise of a public figure, the torrents of eulogies from both high and low ranked officials, friends and allies to ordinary members of the society have been overwhelming, with some measuring in… Read full story

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE