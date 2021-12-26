Lack of human values responsible for insecurity in Nigeria — Bada

RENOWNED muslim cleric and Chief Imam, Oluyole Estate Extension Community Central Mosque, Alhaji Mudathir Bada, has attributed the spate of insecurity in Nigeria to lack of human values.

Bada stated this while featuring as the guest speaker during the 2021 annual seminar of Musem Islamic Centre titled: “Islamic Values As Solution To Security Challenges In Nigeria” held at the MUSEM mosque Ibadan recently.

He noted that: “When you have value, you have quintessence of human nature. When you are a man of value it means the essence of life in you.

“In the sense of it, you find out that your desire to see things in the way the Lord ordained, it will always be paramount in your mind. Your crest in short is what you call value of humanity.

“Islam is a model, Islam is a religion and way of life. When you are a Muslim you do not do odd things, when you do not do things like hatred, like backbiting and so on. These are foreign issues to life. From the point of Islam, Islam is a religion of uprightness, if you are upright you would not do something to harm your fellow human. Man’s inhumanity to fellow human becomes foreign and alien to you.

“If I am a Muslim, I should be able to do things within the context of the teachings of Prophet Mohammad. This is the way to tackle insecurity, why should I create the problem of insecurity for you? There is no need for it. If God made you rich, I should pray to him for my own, I should not be looking for your downfall. This is where Islam comes in. Islam is a way of life and Islam is peace.”

While welcoming guests, Spiritual Head, MUSEM, Alhaji Zikrullahi Yekeen, stated that: “The issue of insecurity is a contemporary issue and a great menace plaguing our country presently. Infact, our highways, hotels, public places and even our individual homes are not safe again as we cannot sleep with our two eyes closed. Presently we hear news of armed robbery and bandits attacks on our highways, homes, markets, clubs and even banks during which many innocent people have been killed and lots of money carted away.

“Kidnapping for ransom by criminals across the country resulting into loss of lives and payment of huge sum of money to rescue loved ones from the dangerous dens of these criminals.

“Money making ritual killing due to desperation of ruthless people to get rich quick. We are confronted regularly with stories and pictures of those caught with body parts and blood of their fellow humans that they intend to use for money rituals.”

