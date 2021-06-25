Lack of govt support, weak intellectual property laws affecting Nigeria’s creative industry ― Mark

Lack of government support and the non-enforcement of the country’s intellectual property laws have been identified as some of the factors badly affecting the growth of Nigeria’s creative industry.

This assertion was made at a symposium tagged The Confluence 1.0 in Abeokuta, Ogun State Capital on Thursday by a seasoned media manager and Osun State chairman of the Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria, REDAN, Victor Eniola Mark.

Other factors identified by Mark include weak institutions, lack of quality control or financial aid to innovative Nigerians who want to create content or products in the creative industry.

While noting that many entrepreneurs are losing a huge amount of money invested in the industry, he cited the case of popular Olaiya Igwe and many unquoted cases that leave bitter tales for creatives and entrepreneurs.

He advised the government to continue to create an enabling environment for businesses to grow.

“One should however take a critical look at the functionality of these institutions and the enforcement of these laws. The substantial failure of institutions makes life hard for people in the creative industries. The Copyright Law is existent and covers almost every necessary aspect, but is not adequately enforced.

“An instance of weak institutions comes into play when you look at how it took about forty years for the legal dispute between Sunny Ade and Chief Bolarinwa Abioro over record contracts to be partly resolved. The legal disputes over master tapes kicked off in 1974, the court ruled in favour of Sunny Ade in 1975, yet his master tapes were not released to him. The case lingered up until 2019 and one is uncertain of its absolute resolution.

“Some players in the creative industries have failed to pay utmost attention to the business aspect of their arts. This misnomer is common in sports, music and broadcast media. The inability of players in the creative industry to make money out of their innovations and talent exposes them to exploitation and causes some to live below a proper standard of living.

“Low business acumen is also responsible for people signing contracts that put them into the modern-day slave trade, thereby making them vulnerable and open for exploitation, which leads to confrontations and legal tussle later.

“Government censorship; In as much as every sector must be regulated, too much exertive and assertive influence of censorship stifles such field. The creative industries are currently passing through tough times with the current attempt by some government officials to invade the sector with some ill-intentioned policies.

“It is sad to see how broadcast stations are held by a tight noose and operate daily with the fear of a ridiculously expensive fine from their regulators. Some government officials at this time want online radio, online televisions and digital content creators that include comedy skit makers and Instagram celebrities to be licensed by the National Broadcasting Commission,” Mark said.

