Lack of bank accounts, BVN, NIN delaying disbursement of CCT to 5,000 pregnant women, others ― Jigawa govt

The Jigawa State government has noted that the delay in the disbursement of conditional cash transfer (CCT) to 5,000 pregnant women and nursing mothers in the state is as a result of the failure of the beneficiaries to provide required documents.

State Deputy Governor and the Chairman, Technical Working Group of State Conditional Cash Transfer, Alhaji Umar Namadi, listed the requirements for benefiting in the programme which began in 2021 to include bank accounts, bank verification number (BVN), National Identification Number (NIN) and/or valid ID.

While speaking to newsmen in his office, Namadi said 5,000 pregnant women were to benefit from the programme across 27 local government areas of the state.

Namadi explained that “the major challenge delaying the kick-start of the programme is that most of the beneficiaries did not own account while the few with it could not provide Bank Verification Number (BVN).

“Some have no National Identification Number (NIN) or any valid identification card (national or voters card) for the opening of an account.”

According to him, the present administration in the state decided to commence the programme with the aim to encourage pregnant women to get antenatal care and to reduce maternal mortality in the state.

The deputy government then assured that, very soon, the challenges will be over and the payment will soon commence for the benefit of pregnant women across 287 political wards in the state.

