The Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment has identified the lack of awareness and enlightenment among technical colleges and artisans as the primary reason for the poor response to Trade Test certificates in Akwa Ibom state.

Trade Test certificates, issued by the ministry to artisans with various skills and trades relevant to the oil and gas industries, validate an individual’s skills and are often necessary for employment in the sector.

According to Engr Uko Frank, the Chief Skills Development and Certification Officer in the ministry, many young people in the state who are seeking employment do not possess the required Trade Test certificates. Although he has issued these certificates to artisans in the Northern states, Frank is dismayed that the Akwa Ibom State Ministry of Education has disregarded Trade Test certificates, which provide added value to artisans’ acquired skills.

Frank, an Akwa Ibom native, pointed out that individuals in other parts of Nigeria have benefited more from Trade Test certificates than his people, who do not realize their importance. “Anything you don’t know is because you don’t have awareness,” he stated, urging the populace to scramble for the certificates as the state has significant oil reserves, parastatals, and other developments.

He also revealed that many people in Akwa Ibom State had been trained in different skills but only issued testimonials instead of Trade Test certificates. Frank noted that Trade Test certificates, which have been used since 1946 to certify qualified artisans in various trades, are essential, and people should change their orientation towards them.

Frank regretted that the Akwa Ibom State Government, through the Ministry of Education, has not done enough to promote Trade Test certificates among artisans who have acquired skills in different fields. He further criticized the government’s neglect of students pursuing skills in technical colleges, who are not supported to obtain Trade Test certificates, which are the bedrock of the technical environment.

Despite several attempts to contact the state commissioner for education, Mrs Idongesit Etiebet, for comment, she could not be reached. Frank suggested that the trainees at the “Dakadda” skill acquisition Centre in the Itu council should be encouraged to obtain Trade Test certificates to bolster their skills.

