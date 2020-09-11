Lack of accurate data, statistics bane of development in Nigeria ― Bauchi gov

Lack of Accurate data collection and usage has been identified as the main problem militating against human resources development in Nigeria.

The declaration was made by the Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir while speaking at the Government House on Friday when the Revenue Mobilization and Fiscal Allocation Commission (RMFAC) visited saying that the lack of statistical analysis has set the country backwards.

He opined that though the Federal Government is trying to embark on developmental projects across the country, some states are not working because of lack of accuracy in demographic information needed to guide on what to be done at where.

Bala Mohammed added that because of the lack of accurate data and statistics, some states are being surcharged in the monthly allocation accruing to them stressing, therefore, the need for the agencies saddled with the responsibility of updating data and statistics regularly to stand up to the challenge.

He then told the RMFAC delegation that Bauchi state need more allegation from the federation account considering that it has become the centre of internally Displaced Persons from across the country which has jerked up its population to over 7 million people.

The Governor said that with the upsurge of the population, the facilities available have been overstretched while there is no money to either expand or construct new ones considering the poor internally revenue generation of the state.

He expressed optimism that with the visit and having been briefed on the current population capacity of the state, the Commission will act promptly to ensure increment in the state’s revenue allocation.

He said that “We are highly delighted to receive a high powered delegation from the Commission, I am happy that in my previous discussions with the commission, it has done so much in bringing equity and justice to all the federal entities including the FCT.”

Bala Mohammed further said that “Our population has increased, but our allocation is yet to be increased for us to provide the required social amenities to the citizens of the state, we must request for a constitutional amendment to ensure equity and justice in the revenue allocation.”

He then noted with satisfaction, the foresight of President Muhammadu Buhari for supporting the commission to embark on the initiative of collecting data that will assist various states to provide the required services to the citizenry.

He also commended the commission for working towards enhancing the integrity of database which will be used for the allocation and disbursement of revenue saying, “Our problem in this country is lack of data, you cannot have any meaningful development without good data and statistics. I have seen this advocacy as the beginning of new Nigeria.”

The Governor assured total commitment of the state government to work with the Commission to achieve the set objectives beneficial to both the state and the federal government.

Earlier, leader of the delegation who is the Chairman of Indices and Disbursement Committee of the Commission, Dr Chris Akomas said that officials of the Commission were in the state for an advocacy visit and sensitization campaign on new policies introduced by the Commission that required the involvement of stakeholders.

He also said that the Commission has deployed technology to enhance the integrity and credibility of database systems and to ensure transparency and accountability in revenue mobilization and allocation.

Chris Akomas said that “Your Excellency, our visit to you today is part of our sensitisation campaign and advocacy to seek for continued support with your administration on the advancement and strengthen IGR.”

He added, “Your Excellency, in 2018, a similar exercise was conducted without achieving the desired results. We, therefore, look forward to your support to work together to ensure the success of this exercise.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

What I Told Trump About Christian Massacre Allegation ― Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday, revealed his response to President Donald Trump over the American leader’s allegation that the Nigerian government was slaughtering Christians, telling him that the problem between cattle testers and farmers was a cultural thing rather than ethnicity or religion…Lack of accurate data Lack of accurate data

COMMENTARY: Four Reasons It’s Stupid To Compare Nigeria’s Petrol Prices With Other Countries, By Farooq Kperogi

In trying to justify Buhari’s latest callous hike in the price of petrol (amid a pandemic, no less), Buhari’s supporters increasingly sound like noisome idiots straining hard to be low-grade morons. Here are four reasons it’s stupid to compare Nigeria’s petrol prices with others…Lack of accurate data Lack of accurate data

Constitution Review: Middle Belt Congress Seeks Additional 19 States, Abolition Of Local Councils

Ahead of the proposed amendment of the 1999 Constitution by the Senate ad-hoc committee led by Senator Ovie Omo Agege, the Middle Belt Congress has submitted a memorandum to the Committee.

Investigation revealed that the MBC is seeking for the creation of an additional 19 states in the country to make the total number of states to 55…Lack of accurate data Lack of accurate data