Former national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has blamed the current crisis in Rivers State on the action taken by Governor Siminalayi Fubara to block access to state funds.

In a statement made available on Saturday by his media aide, Ike Abonyi, he noted that the governor has blocked all loopholes that could allow unauthorized individuals access to the revenues in the coffers of the state, which he said has resulted in him being maligned.

The former PDP boss blamed former Rivers State governor and minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, for heating up the polity and called on him to give his successor the chance to carry out his mandate to the people.

According to Secondus, the minister’s antics through incessant feuds with Governor Siminalayi Fubara and the government of Rivers State are responsible for exacerbating the charged atmosphere in the state.

The former party boss alleged that Wike had instructed his aides and political associates to continuously malign and sabotage the peace, progress, and prosperity of Rivers State by ceaselessly attacking Governor Fubara and other leaders of the state in the media.

He further stated that Wike’s media attacks against the political leaders of Rivers were “unwarranted and diversionary.”

Secondus added: “Wike had been governor for eight years and is now minister of the FCT. As minister, what has he attracted in terms of federal projects to our dear state since he assumed office? Perhaps misery, grief, and anguish. As governor, he had supervised the exit of investors from the state due to his draconian policies.

“He had on occasion mentioned that he is capable of causing a crisis and he is not far from the truth, as he is causing an unfathomable crisis in Rivers State.

“Mrs. Patience Jonathan and I worked for his emergence as governor. Have we ever breathed down his neck? Instead, what we get is disrespect and insults.

“I can attest to Dr. Odili’s performance as governor being the State PDP chairman then. I hasten to say without any fear of contradiction that he is the best governor of Rivers State in this dispensation.

“Wike claims that our revered Dr. Odili made him but in his characteristic manner, he publicly ridiculed the Odilis without any justification. He owes them an unreserved apology and he should do so publicly.”

ALSO READ: Road construction will facilitate implementation of agricultural policy — Gov Bago

Reviewing Wike’s eight-year tenure as governor, Secondus asked for an explanation on the $300 million paid to the state by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) for the Ogoni Oil well as well as the cash refund made by Saipem Oil and Gas Company during his tenure as governor of Rivers State.

He also observed that Rivers made over N4 trillion during the period, which could have been put to better use for the good of the people.

Secondus warned that attacks on Governor Fubara can blow into a national crisis.

He, therefore, called on President Bola Tinubu to restrain the minister from overheating the political atmosphere in Rivers State and to allow the governor the free hand and liberty to work in the interest of the electorate in the state who voted him into office.

“I call on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to prevail on the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, to stop overheating the Rivers State political atmosphere and allow Fubara to work. Whatever Wike thinks he is, it must be stressed that Rivers people made him,” Secondus said.