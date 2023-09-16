The Minister of Niger Delta Development, Engr. Abubakar Momoh and the Governor of Cross River state, Senator Prince Bassey Edet Otu have identified lack of access roads as a major glitch in the growth and development of the oil-rich region.

The duo made this observation when the Minister paid a courtesy call to the Governor in his Office at the Government House in Calabar, the capital city of the state.

Speaking, Governor Otu, who was represented by his Deputy, Peter Odey, decried the bad state of roads in the Niger Delta Region. He lamented that the development was making life unbearable for citizens especially farmers in the hinterland.

“We in the Niger Delta Region don’t enjoy the dividends of oil extraction from this region, Otu lamented.

Speaking earlier, the Minister said lack of access roads was militating against the development of the region. He called on the Governors of the region to collaborate with NDDC to move the region forward.

During an inspection at University of Calabar, Momoh commended the quality of the 3 kilometres access road project executed within the campus.

The Minister said the quality of work on the roads was contrary to what he saw in Rivers and Bayelsa states, respectively.

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Calabar, Professor Florence Banku Obi applauded the Ministry and the Minister for the intervention.

“I am extremely happy for the access road project in the campus, which before now was a big source of concern to both the students and the lecturers.

Other completed project on the campus was the Town Hall Complex, the 500-bed capacity Students Hotel, which was awarded since 2004 became an abandoned project. Similarly he inspected an uncomplicated and abandoned internal road within the campus.

