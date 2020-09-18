An Upper Area Court sitting in Kasuwan Nama in Jos on Friday sentenced a 19-year-old labourer, Gyang Raymond, to two years imprisonment for stealing 12kg gas cylinder and mug cups.

The Judge, Lawal Suleiman, sentenced Raymond after he pleaded guilty to conspiracy, trespass, housebreaking and theft.

Suleiman, however, gave the convict an option to pay a fine of N20,000.

The judge also ordered Raymond, who was sentenced to two years imprisonment for stealing to pay N15,000 to the complainant.

The judge advised the convict, Gyang Raymond, to change his ways and not to engage in crimes.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Insp. Monday Dabit told the court that the case was reported at the Anglo-Jos Police Station, on Sept. 8 by the complainant, Azai Jude of Gut Rayfield Jos.

Dabit said that the convict confessed that he broke into the complainant’s house through the window and stole a gas cylinder and mug cups.

He said the convict also stole frying pan and a mattress all valued at N20,000.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 59 and 333 and 272 of the Penal Code law.

