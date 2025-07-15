Labour, women, youth solidarity groups hail FG’s rejection of Venezuelan deportees

A coalition of civil society, labour, women and youth groups under the aegis of the Venezuela Solidarity Campaign in Nigeria has lauded the Federal Government’s decisive rejection of the reported attempt by the United States government to deport Venezuelan nationals to Nigeria.

The group described the move as “an insulting demand” by the U.S., adding that Nigeria’s refusal demonstrates “principled diplomacy and a strong defence of sovereignty.”

Speaking through a jointly signed statement, the coalition expressed gratitude to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, for publicly disclosing and rebuffing the scheme. Ambassador Tuggar had earlier made it clear that “It will be difficult for a country like Nigeria to accept Venezuelan prisoners into Nigeria. We have enough problems of our own.”

In their words: “Nigeria, like many nations committed to justice and non-interference, stands with the people of Venezuela and affirms the importance of respecting their sovereign leadership and the principles of mutual respect among nations.”

Condemning the U.S. plan as a gross violation of international law and human dignity, the solidarity groups described it as another “vicious attack on immigrants by the Trump administration.”

“We commend the Nigerian government, particularly the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, for its firm and principled stand against the insulting demand that Nigeria accepts people being tossed out of the U.S. This stand not only upholds Nigeria’s sovereignty but also affirms our country’s long-standing commitment to international law, diplomatic ethics, and global justice.”

According to the coalition, Nigeria has no bilateral arrangement, treaty, or agreement obligating it to receive deportees, prisoners or undocumented migrants from the United States who neither hold Nigerian citizenship nor have any legal ties to Nigeria or Africa at large.

“We call on all African countries to reject the neo-colonial world order the troubled Trump administration wants to impose on our universe,” they stated emphatically. “We also affirm that any U.S. attempt to offload Venezuelan citizens unto Nigeria shall be resisted.”

The group further used the opportunity to remind the U.S. government and its political actors, especially former President Donald Trump and his allies, to respect the sovereign will of the Venezuelan people by immediately lifting what it called “illegal sanctions on Venezuela.” They insisted that these sanctions have strangled the Venezuelan economy, fueled migration, and impeded the democratically elected government of President Nicolás Maduro from fulfilling its electoral mandate.

“The American establishment should know that any move to delegitimize a democratically elected government undermines global stability and sets dangerous precedents,” the groups warned.

They argued that the root cause of Venezuela’s crisis stems directly from these U.S.-imposed political and economic sanctions and that the so-called deportation plans are simply another manifestation of Washington’s refusal to recognize Maduro as Venezuela’s legitimate leader.

“It is because the U.S. regime headed by Donald Trump doesn’t want to recognize President Nicolás Maduro as the President of Venezuela that has led the U.S. to send Venezuelan deportees across the world,” the statement noted. “We are confident that President Maduro will gladly welcome any Venezuelan deported from the U.S. or any other country.”

Recalling that the U.S. began this “shameful act” in March 2025, when it deported over 300 Venezuelans to El Salvador and allegedly bribed the government of President Nayib Bukele with six million dollars, the solidarity groups likened the practice to “a new form of human slavery that we must all reject as humans.”

They called on Nigerians and people across the globe to rise and oppose these “neo-fascist, neo-colonial and inhuman attacks on human dignity and freedom.”

The statement was jointly signed by prominent civil society and labour leaders including Comrade Gerald O. Katchy, National Secretary of the Committee for the Defence of Human Rights (CDHR); Comrade Dimeji Macaulay, Coordinator of the Anti-Fascist Movement; Comrade Blessing Yusuf, Chairperson of the Federation of Informal Workers of Nigeria (FIWON); Mr. Charles A. Chibuike, Executive Director of the Committed Advocates of Integrity Initiative (CADII); and Mr. Abiodun Emmanuel Fayemi, Head of the African Farmers and Agricultural Practitioners (AFAP).

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE