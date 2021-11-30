Labour union tasks FG on urgent intervention in NIPOST, demands better welfare, working tools

The National Union of Postal and Telecommunication Employers (NUPTE) has called on employers of labour in both telecom and courier services in the county, especially the Federal Ministry of Communication and Digital Economy to jettison all forms of anti-labour practice and importantly give attention to workers welfare.

While it urged the Federal Government to regulate courier service business in the country, NUPTE however enjoined the Minister of Communication, Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, to invest heavily in provision of working equipment and conducive environment for Nigeria Postal Service (NIPOST) workers to engender smooth and profitable operations.

The union also insisted that NIPOST is a huge money making platform that is waiting to be harnessed and capable of contributing heavily to the country’s GDP, if only the government will do the needful.

Speaking to journalists at the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the union in Mararaba, Nasarawa state, NUPTE President, Comrade Buba Nehemaih, lamented the deplorable state of NIPOST facilities nationwide, calling on the Federal Government to take immediate action to reverse the dilapidated NIPOST facilities across the country.

“We are calling on the Ministry of Communication to look into the welfare package of NIPOST workers. We are dismayed that NIPOST was given zero allocation in the recent 2022 appropriation budget. This saddens us because it literally means that NIPOST will not have any capital budget to support and smoothen its operations and activities. NIPOST is left on her own to struggle, yet Nigerians are looking forward to seeing a better mail service delivery and operation from NIPOST.

“We have formally written to the Ministry of Communication for a meeting to discuss some of the issues that bedevils NIPOST, but unfortunately all our efforts seem to be frustrated for reasons we cannot explain. So again, we are using this medium to reach out to the Ministry of Communication and Digital Economy, asking the Minister to come to the aid of NIPOST in terms of its operations and importantly the welfare of its workers.

“We need the Ministry to open up a communication line so that we can dialogue and come up with workable and achievable solutions in order to revitalise NIPOST and make a good business out of it. With digitisation as the order of the day, NIPOST could be a serious revenue platform for the Federal Government as it was years back.”

Furthermore, the union vowed to embark on full scale re-organising of the telecommunications, courier, and postal sectors in order to ensure decent work practice in the country.

On its NEC meeting resolutions, the union stated that it has approved a seven-man committee to draft the modalities for the commencement of its multipurpose co-operative society.

“The union will embark on full scale organising of the telecommunications, courier, and postal sectors in order to ensure decent work practice in the country. We also frown at the anti-labour stance of RT.Com Nigeria, GIG Logistics and other courier and telecoms companies in Nigeria.

“We strongly advise that all dilapidated structures in NIPOST be put into good shape to avoid disaster.”

Importantly the union noted, “the name of the union be changed from the National Union of Postal and Telecommunications Employees (NUPTE), to National Union of Postal, Courier, Logistics and Telecommunications Employees (NUPCLTE).

