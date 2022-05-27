Labour Party will give Nigerians alternative platform for 2023 ― Chairman

National Chairman of the Nigerian Labour Party (LP), Barr Julius Abure, has said that the party would offer Nigerians the urgently needed alternative progressive platform to re-tweak Nigeria in 2023 and the years ahead.

He said Nigerians have suffered immeasurable from the failure of the ruling party to live up to the constitution which demands that all governments must ensure that national resources benefit the people as against the difficult situation the party has thrown Nigerians under its rule.

Chairman of the Labour Party said this, on Thursday, while receiving the nomination and expression of interest forms of the aspirant for the House of Representative, Hon. Joshua Chinedu Obika.

Barr. Abure said Nigerians have been so deprived of governance, such that the people are no longer seeking welfare but hungry for security and would seek an alternative platform that would guarantee that and the Labour Party offers the country that opportunity

His words: “Nigerians are not asking for welfare because that is out of it. Nigeria’s are saying secure our lives.

“Also the Constitution in section 18 also said that the national economy must be managed in such a way as to get the maximum benefit of welfare to the citizens of Nigeria.”





Explaining the failure of the ruling party on issues of national welfare, Abure said: “Today, we have no food to eat, no water, no lights, no petrol to walk, no healthcare, no education, nothing.

“The country has collapsed and that is why we have decided from the labour party that we are going to provide an alternative platform and we are going to harness all our resources, both human and material together in order to be able to win power.”

He said the Labour party would re-tweak Nigeria in accordance with the general aspiration as contained in the constitution: “So that we can redefine and define our existence. We will redefine the economy, we will redefine our healthcare and then be able to position the country for effective service delivery.

“This is the mission and I am happy that you have identified that issue I want to reassure you that we are going to provide a level playing field for all of us we will not cut corners.”

He told the aspirant for AMAC/Bwari federal constituency that the labour party would provide a level playing ground for the best candidates to emerge and make it easy for the Nigerian electorate to elect and for the Labour party to win and provide governance to Nigeria.

“We have to prepare candidates for any position. The best is what we need in order to be able to position and therefore if you are the best, you will be much on or that day of primaries.”

Hon. Obika had represented Bwari ward as Councillor on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), between 1999 and 2004 at the local government legislative house Abuja.

He said while Nigerians would focus their condemnation of the failure of the government by the ruling party on the person of the president, he would rather see it as the failure of the legislator who abdicated her oversight function and pray that Nigerians who love the country would populate the legislator.

Obika argued that: “If we have a military government. You can see we will have the head of state. We will have the judiciary. The only thing different from it is the National Assembly.

“The oversight functions of the National Assembly are not being carried out. The chairman of the Senate committee on the army or House of Reps doesn’t tell us anything about what is happening in the country.

“What you have budgeted, what are they meant for? Everybody keeps hammering what the President has done over the years but there are people who have aided him for this government to be a total failure.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered…Labour Party will give Nigerians alternative platform for 2023 ― Chairman

Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG

NIGERIAN workers are constitutionally-free to participate in politics, lawyer, Mr Femi Falana has said. He was responding to the warning from the central government to civil servants to stay off politics…Labour Party will give Nigerians alternative platform for 2023 ― Chairman