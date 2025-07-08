Labour Party set to expel Peter Obi from the party

The Labour Party’s factional National Publicity Secretary, Abayomi Arabambi, has announced plans to expel Peter Obi from the party due to his involvement with the African Democratic Congress (ADC)-led coalition.

Arabambi, while speaking to Channels TV on Tuesday, described Obi’s actions as “unconstitutional” and “unacceptable,” stating that belonging to two political parties simultaneously is against the law.

“We are convening an NEC meeting where he will be expelled. It is unconstitutional for you to belong to two political parties at a time,” Arabambi said.

He added that the party’s National Executive Council would recommend Obi’s expulsion, which would be formally ratified at the party’s convention.

Arabambi also criticised Obi’s role in the party’s rise, saying the opposition leader did not make the Labour Party but vice versa.

“Obi did not make the Labour Party; the Labour Party made Peter Obi. It was just a chance of circumstance because of the #EndSARS protests and the failings of past administrations. Nigerians were simply tired,” he opined.

He accused Obi of authoritarian tendencies, stating, “If he can fight party members to do his will, then he is not fit to run the party.”

The Labour Party had issued a 48-hour ultimatum to Obi, demanding he formally resign his membership over his involvement with the coalition.

Obiora Ifoh, a party spokesperson, described the coalition members as “opportunistic politicians interested in relaunching themselves into the circle of power.”

However, Peter Obi has clarified that he remains a member of the Labour Party and has not defected to the ADC.

According to him, his involvement with the coalition is part of a broader effort to build a united opposition front ahead of the 2027 general elections.