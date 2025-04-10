Labour Party rebuilding for 2027 victory, no time for distraction – Nenadi Usman

Acting National Chairperson of the Labour Party (LP), Senator Nenadi Usman, on Thursday said that the National Caretaker Committee (NCC), which she leads, would remain focused on rebuilding the party and securing victory in 2027, undistracted by external pressures.

Usman, a former Minister of Finance, expressed her appreciation to members and leaders of the LP following the NEC meeting convened by the NCC in Abuja on Wednesday, during which a vote of confidence was passed in her leadership.

She also praised the Supreme Court for resolving the leadership crisis within the party, stating that things could only improve for the LP from here on.

“Yesterday marked a significant moment in the life of our great party, the Labour Party,” Usman said. “The National Executive Council (NEC) meeting and Stakeholders’ Interactive Townhall held in Abuja was a gathering filled with purpose and clarity. I was truly honoured to be among eminent leaders and committed stakeholders — including my dear elder brother and grand leader, H.E. Mr. Peter Obi, and his running mate, Dr. Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed; the leader of the NEC, Governor H.E. Dr. Alex Otti; the Deputy Governor of Abia State, Engr. Ikechukwu Emetu; elected National and State Assembly members; as well as representatives from the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), the Trade Union Congress (TUC), leaders of the Obidient Movement, and other patriotic Nigerians.”

She continued: “The meeting was both timely and necessary as we work collectively to fortify the foundations of our party, foster unity in our ranks, and refocus on our enduring mission — building a New Nigeria that works for all.”

Usman expressed her gratitude for the unanimous vote of confidence in her leadership, saying: “It is with deep humility and a profound sense of responsibility that I accept the resolution passed at the NEC meeting appointing me as the Acting National Chairperson of the Labour Party. I am grateful for your trust and for the opportunity to serve during this transitional period.”

She added that the NCC had followed the NEC meeting with a formal visit to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to present the Supreme Court judgment affirming the legitimacy of the party’s leadership transition, and to communicate the outcome of the NEC proceedings.

“This is more than a procedural step — it is a demonstration of our collective commitment to due process, internal democracy, and the transparent governance that Nigerians rightly expect from us.”

Usman extended heartfelt appreciation to all members of the Labour Party, the leadership of the NLC and TUC, the Obidient Movement, and every Nigerian who continues to believe in the movement.

“To our leader and presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, your steadfastness and integrity continue to inspire millions,” she said.

“I reaffirm my commitment to the values and vision that define the Labour Party — a party of the people, for the people. Now is not the time for distraction or division. Now is the time to build — with unity, courage, and a deep love for our country.

“Together, we will continue this journey of hope. I pledge to serve with diligence, openness, and unwavering focus on our shared goals.

“Let us remain steadfast, engaged, and hopeful. The New Nigeria is not a dream deferred — it is a vision in progress.

“Thank you, and may God bless the Labour Party and the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”