The Labour Party (LP) on Monday raised alarm over an alleged plan by some individuals described as impersonators to convene an unauthorised National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting in Abuja, warning members of the public and security agencies to disregard any resolutions or communiqué that may emanate from the gathering.

The Party, in a statement made available to Journalists through its National Publicity Secretary, Ken Eluama Asogwa, also disclosed that it had petitioned the police over the planned meeting, allegedly scheduled to take place at a designated location in Maitama, Abuja, on Monday, November 23, 2026, urging security operatives to arrest and prosecute those involved.

Asogwa, who accused some youths of working in collaboration with former members of the party to impersonate its leadership and organs, however, clarified that “no meeting had been scheduled by any organ of the party, from the National Working Committee (NWC) to the National Executive Committee (NEC).”

According to Asogwa, “it has come to the knowledge of the leadership of the Labour Party that some idle youths, working in cahoots with some erstwhile members of the Party, plan to gather at a location in Abuja today, Monday, 23rd November 2026, in the name of the Party.”

He stressed that the party had not scheduled any meeting of its organs for the day, warning the public, particularly the media and law enforcement agencies, against recognising any gathering purportedly organised in its name.

“The Labour Party wishes to alert the general public, especially the law enforcement authorities, that none of its organs has scheduled any meeting of any kind for today,” the statement said.

The Party consequently urged Nigerians to disregard any statement, resolution or communiqué that might emerge from the alleged gathering, describing those behind the planned meeting as individuals seeking to create confusion within its ranks.

He maintained that whenever the party decides to convene any meeting of its leadership organs, members of the public, including journalists, would be formally notified through the appropriate channels.

The National Publicity Secretary also called on the police and other relevant security agencies to investigate the alleged impersonation, identify those behind the planned gathering and bring them to justice.

“In the same vein, the Party wishes to urge the police and other law enforcement authorities to investigate these claims with a view to arresting the individuals whose pastime in recent times has become the impersonation of the Party,” he stated.

He disclosed that the party had already submitted a formal petition to the police, providing details of the exact venue of the alleged illegal meeting, and called for swift intervention to apprehend those involved.

“We have already submitted a formal petition to the police, detailing the exact venue of this illegal meeting, and urge the authorities to act swiftly to smoke these individuals out of their hideout,” Asogwa said.

The Party further alleged that the individuals had repeatedly engaged in acts of impersonation, forgery and other activities using its name, insisting that such conduct should not be allowed to undermine its organisational structure and legitimate leadership.

Asogwa therefore appealed to all LP members and supporters across the country not to be discouraged by the activities of those it described as undesirable elements, expressing confidence that the police would apprehend the alleged perpetrators and ensure their prosecution.

The Labour Party also urged its supporters nationwide to remain united and committed to its political activities, particularly its preparations for the 2027 general elections.

He reaffirmed its determination to continue mobilising support for its candidates across the federation, urging members to remain steadfast despite what it described as attempts by certain individuals to destabilise the party through impersonation and unauthorised activities.